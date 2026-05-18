Millions of recalled eczema cream tubes may contain dangerous bacteria

The FDA warned that exposure to Staphylococcus aureus can range from mild skin irritation to severe illness.

Consumers are being urged to stop using certain MG217 eczema and psoriasis creams after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall over possible contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

The affected products were sold online and in stores, including via retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Walgreens, with several million tubes believed to have been distributed.

What happened?

Pharmacal, the maker of MG217, recalled select lots of its Medicated Eczema Therapy and Psoriasis Therapy cream after discovering the products may be contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus, USA Today reported.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the risk is especially serious for people applying the cream to broken skin or for anyone with a weakened immune system. Because eczema treatments are often used on inflamed, cracked, or damaged skin, the contamination concern is particularly troubling.

According to USA Today, the FDA said consumers should check their medicine cabinets for the affected lot codes and stop using the products right away. Pharmacal is also asking customers to return recalled tubes for a full refund.

Why is this recall concerning?

While no injuries have been reported so far, the FDA warned that exposure to Staphylococcus aureus can range from mild skin irritation to severe illness, including sepsis in more serious cases.

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The FDA specifically noted that eczema cream is often applied to areas with already damaged skin barriers. That means contamination may carry a greater risk than it would in a product used only on intact skin.

The product was sold nationwide through wholesale, retail, and online marketplaces, including Amazon, which could affect many consumers.

Further, all of the recalled products will have to be destroyed, resulting in an enormous amount of plastic waste, an issue already large in the beauty industry.

What's being done about the recall?

Pharmacal said that it is working with the FDA to get the affected lots removed from store shelves, according to USA Today. Although the recall is voluntary, the FDA has publicly advised consumers to stop using the impacted creams right away.

If you have one of the recalled MG217 products, the most important next step is to stop using it and check whether the lot code matches one of the recalled batches. Customers can return affected products for a full refund.

The FDA also advised that people with open wounds, skin breakdown, or a compromised immune system who have used the product should contact a physician.