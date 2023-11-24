Shopper astonished after learning truth about dress found with tags cut out at thrift shop: ‘I nearly screamed’

Thrift shopping might just find you some of the best deals of your life.

One shopper managed to snag the ultimate score at their local Goodwill: a high-end dress for only $6.

It’s a gorgeous bodycon black dress complete with a mesh top designed by luxury brand Tadashi. What makes the find even more impressive is that the tags were originally removed, so the user only saw the brand by looking at the hanger loops.

“Whenever I see something with a tag cut out I always make sure to give it a second glance in case it’s anything good,” the Redditor explained.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even a one-time find. Other users have shared Versace dresses, designer hoodies, and even Vera Wang wedding dresses that they managed to find for just a few dollars while thrift shopping.

Though it’s unconfirmed, comments and the original poster have said that the dress typically sells for $600.

“I nearly screamed when I googled how much Tadashi dresses normally go for,” the original poster said in the caption.

Photo Credit: u/joyfulnoodle / Reddit

Thrift stores are often hiding high-end items, but even if you don’t find any, they’re still the best place to find one-of-a-kind clothes, decor, and more — and it’s budget-friendly.

Buying secondhand — especially if it’s clothing — also helps to alleviate the stress of the garment industry on the environment.

Over 100 million tons of textile waste gets dumped in landfills each year, where they can leach harmful dyes into the earth. The rapid replacement of these items wastes copious amounts of water and contributes to pollution.

It takes over 700 gallons of water to make just one T-shirt, and the fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of all carbon air pollution. By shopping secondhand, you’ll reduce the demand for new clothing and save perfectly good clothes from ending up in a landfill.

Redditors couldn’t get over how beautiful and affordable the dress was and were happy to cheer the original poster on. “A $600 dress for $6? And, it looks great on you! Terrific score,” wrote one user. Another added: “Omg, what a find! It looks gorgeous on you too!”

