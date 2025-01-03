Farmer shares impressive before-and-after garden transformation using ancient method: 'This rocks'

The goal is for the garden to balance and thrive by itself, as it would in nature.

This farmer turned an old dirt patch into a stunning syntropic garden.

The Solarpunk Farmer (@solarpunkfarmer) shared the step-by-step process of transforming a small dirt portion of their yard into a syntropic garden.

Syntropic gardening is like building an ecosystem. The goal is for the garden to balance and thrive by itself, as it would in nature. The intent isn't necessarily to harvest but to plant something that will sustain itself for years to come.

To convert the space into a syntropic garden, The Solarpunk Farmer first tested the soil to see what plants would best grow in the conditions. They also "read the weeds," which can reveal more about the soil, such as pH and nitrogen levels and compaction.

After creating a planting plan that ensured the plants wouldn't overcrowd one another throughout the year, The Solarpunk Farmer planted a diverse selection of prickly pear cactus, fruit trees, clover, vegetables, and other native plants.

Syntropic gardening is one of many methods to rewild your lawn. Xeriscaping, native plant lawns, and food forests are other great alternatives to dirt patches or traditional grass lawns.

Rewilding your lawn has a ton of benefits, from beautifying your yard to saving you money on your monthly water bills. Plus, a native plant lawn requires very little maintenance compared to a monoculture grass lawn and will save you hundreds of hours each year on mowing, weeding, and watering.

Native plant lawns and gardens also support essential pollinators, such as butterflies, bees, and beetles, which are responsible for "one out of every three bites of food we eat," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Commenters loved the yard's transformation, and many were keen to try syntropic gardening.

"Dude. This rocks," one person said.

"Thank you for sharing!!!" another user commented.

