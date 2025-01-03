Farmer shares impressive before-and-after garden transformation using ancient method: 'This rocks'

This farmer turned an old dirt patch into a stunning syntropic garden.
The Solarpunk Farmer (@solarpunkfarmer) shared the step-by-step process of transforming a small dirt portion of their yard into a syntropic garden.
@solarpunkfarmer What is Syntropic farming anyways? 🤔🌱 . . 🌻 A fusion of Indigenous knowledge and contemporary agroecological science based on simple principles that can be adapted to just about any climate and growing context. . 🌳 As an agroforestry approach, it integrates annual crops with perennials and tree crops, mimicking the structure and function of a natural forest ecosystem. . 🌲 Maximizes photosynthesis and total crop yield through ultra dense planting. . 🌿 Vegetation is organized in layers and by life cycle to to replicate the strata of a forest and natural succession, ensuring each plant occupied it's niche in time and space. . 🔄 Self-sustaining through nutrient cycling processes, avoiding continuous reliance on fertilizers. . 🍃 Improves soil health over time through the continuous chopping and dropping of organic matter. . 🦋 Embraces local biodiversity - creating a habitat for local wildlife and eliminating the need for pesticides with native plants. . Although I have been studying this methodology and practicing some of the principles in a veggie garden context for a couple years now, this is the first time I've established a fully fledged Syntropic row with fruit trees and native service plants! I am working on adapting this methodology to Southern California's unique environmental and ecological context. Follow me in my journey to merge habitat restoration and food production with this powerful agroecological approach to gardening 🌏🌿 . . . . . . . . . . #syntropicfarming #syntropicagriculture #syntropicagroforestry #syntropicgarden #agroforestry #agrofloresta #foodforest #foodforestgarden #edibleforestgarden #permaculture #permaculturegarden #nativeplants #plantnative #organicgardening #gardenideas #agroecology #californiagardening #californiagarden #californianativeplants #sustainablegarden #sustainablegardening #regenerativegardening #gardentok #urbangardening #urbanfarming #solarpunkfarmer #solarpunk ♬ original sound - 🌱☀️ The Solarpunk Farmer ☀️🌱
Syntropic gardening is like building an ecosystem. The goal is for the garden to balance and thrive by itself, as it would in nature. The intent isn't necessarily to harvest but to plant something that will sustain itself for years to come.
To convert the space into a syntropic garden, The Solarpunk Farmer first tested the soil to see what plants would best grow in the conditions. They also "read the weeds," which can reveal more about the soil, such as pH and nitrogen levels and compaction.
After creating a planting plan that ensured the plants wouldn't overcrowd one another throughout the year, The Solarpunk Farmer planted a diverse selection of prickly pear cactus, fruit trees, clover, vegetables, and other native plants.
Syntropic gardening is one of many methods to rewild your lawn. Xeriscaping, native plant lawns, and food forests are other great alternatives to dirt patches or traditional grass lawns.
Rewilding your lawn has a ton of benefits, from beautifying your yard to saving you money on your monthly water bills. Plus, a native plant lawn requires very little maintenance compared to a monoculture grass lawn and will save you hundreds of hours each year on mowing, weeding, and watering.
Native plant lawns and gardens also support essential pollinators, such as butterflies, bees, and beetles, which are responsible for "one out of every three bites of food we eat," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Commenters loved the yard's transformation, and many were keen to try syntropic gardening.
"Dude. This rocks," one person said.
"Thank you for sharing!!!" another user commented.
