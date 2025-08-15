Expert issues warning about harmful consequences of growing landscaping trend: 'An abomination to nature'

Synthetic turf is an artificial surface made from plastic materials designed to mimic natural grass.

Sounds like a low-maintenance alternative to natural grass, right? Wrong. Turf often comes with hidden environmental and health costs that make it a poor choice for sustainable landscaping.

In a post on the r/landscaping subreddit, a professional horticulturalist wrote a long, thought-provoking piece that exposed synthetic turf for what it really is.

First, the original poster debunked the myth that synthetic turf is low-maintenance.

"When leaves, sticks, and other seasonal debris fall onto it, they will not break down like in a natural ecosystem," they said.

They went on to explain that the artificial qualities of turf can lead to a range of unnatural and potentially harmful side effects.

"Synthetic turf harbors dust, pet waste, hair, and other harmful bacteria-ridden substances that soil microbes would normally break down," OP added.

OP then shifted to discussing soil health. Like landscaping fabric and plastic mulch, chemicals like PFAS in the turf, combined with reduced sun exposure, will ruin the health of a lawn's soil.

The post concluded by discussing the lack of financial benefits that fake turf really provides.

OP explained, "Synthetic turf is very expensive to install and needs to be replaced once it melts, becomes discolored or wears out, which is just more money out of your pocket."

Like landscape fabric, rubber mulch, and other fake lawn alternatives, synthetic turf may have great visual appeal while being drought-resistant. However, the constant maintenance and environmental drawbacks often outweigh its aesthetic benefits, making it a less-than-ideal solution for sustainable landscaping.

Opting for a natural lawn or garden is a great way to ensure healthier soil, support local biodiversity, and create a more sustainable outdoor space that works for wherever you're located.

Fellow Redditors rushed to the comments to support OP's assessment of synthetic turf.

"I feel the same way towards landscape fabric," one user said. "These things are an abomination to nature."

"I've given this same sermon countless times," another user added.

