Photos show simple way to extend life of old sweaters by turning them into socks: 'Thanks for the idea!'

Many of us are looking for ways to stretch our budget in creative ways. One crafter took to Reddit to share a creative way to extend the life of your sweaters.

The post is a simple slideshow of three photos that show the OP's sock-making process. The first image shows the completed socks, which you would never know used to be the sleeves of a cashmere sweater. One of the photos shows a hole in the upcycled sweater for evidence of why it was "ruined." In the other, the OP has their foot in the sleeve to map out where to cut.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the OP doesn't go into details about how exactly they crafted these sweater sleeve socks, it appears they used the wrist cuffs as the top of the ankle and then cut and sewed the fabric higher on the sleeve to create the tube socks.

Upcycling clothes is a great way to reduce your waste and save money on new clothes. Learning to sew is a great way to extend the life of your garments and even make new ones. One person used old fabric to make a dress, while another at-home seamstress replaced a broken zipper on their well-loved jeans.

Finding ways to repair your clothes, and thrifting, has the potential to save you a lot of money over the years. According to our guide, you can save nearly $100 annually by swapping out just some of your clothing purchases for secondhand items.

Plus, extending the life of your clothes reduces harmful pollution, helping you be a bit kinder to the planet. Research conducted by the Waste and Resources Action Programme found that "extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints."

If you aren't in the crafting mood, however, there are plenty of companies that can help prevent clutter from accumulating around your home and possibly put money back into your wallet, including GotSneakers and Play It Again Sports.

Commenters on Reddit were impressed by this creative upcycle.

"I make winter hats from old sweaters, but never thought about socks," one person said. "Thanks for the idea!"

Another creative crafter suggested, "Oo great idea, you can also make really cozy cushion/throw pillow covers from the main body of the jumper."

