Expert designer shares 'genius' hack for upgrading any bookshelf on a budget: 'That's a great idea'

Looking for an easy way to add some sustainable style to your bookshelf?

Try this ingenious hack that repurposes a thrifted find into a clever hidden vase. It's the perfect way to bring a touch of nature into your living space without sacrificing your shelf real estate.

The scoop

Sustainable designer Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) shared a Reel revealing how she transformed a rectangular glass container into a sleek vase that blends right in with her books.

"Instead of taking a book jacket or some art or something like that, I'm gonna take a piece off the cover of my calendar," Teresinski explains in the video.

She glues the decorative paper onto the front of the glass using a glue stick, trims some flowers to the perfect height, and slides the finished vase in between her books.

The best part? You can easily swap out the paper to change up the look whenever the mood strikes. Seasonal themes, bold patterns, even old maps or sheet music — the possibilities are endless.

How it's working

This simple DIY hack lets you breathe new life into old items, saving them from gas-exhausting landfills while saving money on home decor.

By choosing to reuse instead of buying new, you're keeping materials in circulation and out of the waste stream. That's a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

Americans toss over 12 million tons of furniture and furnishings each year, according to the New York Times, and much of it ends up in methane-producing landfills. When multiplied, small acts of repurposing like Teresinski's can make a real dent in that number.

Plus, surrounding yourself with plants, even small arrangements, is shown to boost your mood, productivity, and overall well-being. Talk about a victory garden.

What people are saying

Teresinski's fellow sustainability enthusiasts are loving this idea:

"Love!" raved one commenter. "You could even use faux flowers/plants."

"Genius!!" added another.

"That's a great idea!!" said a third.

With a little creativity and a trip to the thrift store, you can give your bookshelf an eco-friendly refresh. Keep an eye out for rectangular glass containers on your next thrifting adventure, and let your imagination bloom.

Your books will thank you, and so will the environment. That's what we call a real page-turner.

