Shopper flabbergasted after reading tag on sweater discovered at thrift store: ‘I can see the high quality just from the picture’

You’d be surprised how often you can find valuable luxury items like this at secondhand shops.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing a genuine wool sweater, you know it’s a high-quality item that can keep you warm on even the chilliest winter days. However, like most well-made clothing, wool sweaters don’t come cheap, costing anywhere from about $70 to over $100.

That’s why one thrift shopper was elated to find a genuine John Molloy hand-knit wool Aran sweater from Ireland for just $10 at their local thrift store. They posted the rare find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with the caption, “Omg real Irish fisherman’s sweater.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The carefully knit off-white sweater looks to be in great condition — one commenter noted it looked like no one had ever worn it.

You’d be surprised how often you can find valuable luxury items like this at secondhand shops.

For instance, one shopper found a beautifully woven blanket from the designer brand Hermès for just £25 (about $31.50 as of this writing), which normally sells for over $1,800. Another thrifter scored a De’Longhi espresso machine — which costs anywhere from $200 to over $1,000 — for the unbelievably low price of $6.99.

However, even if you’re not looking for designer items, you can still get great bargains on everyday clothing, home goods, shoes, and everything in between at secondhand stores. Many people can save nearly $100 a year just by shopping for clothes at thrift stores.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In addition to extending the life of consumer goods, thrift shopping also benefits the planet because it helps save vital resources that would’ve been used to create new items.

Also, since most Americans throw away around 81 pounds of clothing per year (according to the BBC and other sources), buying secondhand apparel keeps landfills from getting clogged and emitting harmful gases like methane as clothing degrades.

Thrifting is quickly becoming mainstream as consumers aim to make more environmentally conscious purchases. In fact, TIME reported that some estimates suggest the secondhand fashion market will mushroom into a $700 billion industry by 2030.

Commenters congratulated the OP on their cozy find, with one writing, “I can see the high quality just from the picture. Wow, enjoy wearing it!”

“Absolutely gorgeous! Vintage John Molloy is such a good brand. Even over here it is getting harder and harder to thrift a good old Aran sweater anymore for under 30-40 euro. Damn you Banshees of Inisherin,” another added, referring to the Colin Farrell movie that repopularized the sweaters.

“This sweater feels like a warm hug from a long-lost Irish grandmother! Can’t wait to wear it on a chilly evening!” someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.