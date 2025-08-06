Homeowner issues warning after being forced to dig up yard to remove hidden threat: 'I had no idea'

A home gardener issued a warning online after having to dig up large sections of their yard to get rid of a deceptively beautiful plant.

"PSA: Invasive flower," the gardener titled their post to the r/StLouis subreddit.

"Having just spent 5 hours digging these out of my yard, I'd like to encourage everyone to remove star of Bethlehem flowers if you see them," the Redditor warned below a photo of the poisonous plant. "They are popping up everywhere around town."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Native to Eurasia, star of Bethlehem is an "aggressive colonizer" that reproduces bulbs "at an amazing rate," according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In addition to being poisonous, star of Bethlehem "is weedy and potentially invasive and should not be planted in the Midwest," the department warned.

As the Redditor found out the hard way, invasive species cause problems because they outcompete native plants and animals, disrupting local ecosystems.

"They will slowly take over and choke out anything native," the original poster added in the comments. "I see more and more each spring."

Beyond causing headaches for homeowners, invasive species threaten food supplies, impact trade, spread disease, and hurt local economies.

For example, invasive fish species in the Great Lakes have contributed to reduced populations of whitefish, trout, and other native species, endangering an important source of food and local economic activity, according to The Nature Conservancy.

Invasive species are often so destructive that they push native species to extinction. One study found that invasive species were a contributing factor in a quarter of all recent plant extinctions and one-third of all recent animal extinctions.

Rising global temperatures have fueled the spread of invasive species, as some plants and animals are able to survive and even thrive in regions where they previously could not, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Redditor's experience perfectly illustrates just how difficult it can be to get rid of an invasive species once it has become established.

"Oh and you can't just pull them out and spray Roundup!" the OP said in the comments. "They have a ton of little bulbs underground that need to go in the trash. Do not compost them!"

Fellow Redditors thanked the OP for the public advisory.

"We have these all over both our front and back yard," one said. "I had no idea they were invasive."

"Great. First year that this popped up," another chimed in. "Sounds like a fun weekend."

To combat the spread of invasive species, there are plenty of things that you can do right in your own backyard. For example, planting a native garden or rewilding your yard can save you money on water and landscaping costs while providing shelter and food for native pollinators, birds, and small mammals, reducing the chances for nonnative species to take hold.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



