Researchers issue PSA after uncovering link to serious diseases spread by insects: 'It may sound counterintuitive'

To slow the spread of invasive, disease-spreading mosquitoes, we should create more mosquito-friendly habitats.

Researchers working in Costa Rica reached this startling conclusion after studying the biodiversity of mosquitoes and the spread of an invasive species carrying dengue fever, according to a study published in Landscape Ecology.

"It may sound counterintuitive to suggest that we should protect habitat for mosquitoes," said Johannah Farner, the study's lead author, per the Stanford Report. "But making sure that the many native mosquito species that do not spread disease can stick around can help prevent dangerous invasive species from moving in."

The Stanford University-led researchers examined the impact of land use and deforestation on the biodiversity of mosquitoes in Costa Rica. They found that mosquito biodiversity thrived in more natural habitats, making it more difficult for an invasive species to take hold.

However, in more developed areas, mosquito biodiversity suffered greatly, creating prime conditions for the invasive, dengue-carrying species to spread.

The researchers discovered that something as simple as shade from a plant canopy could significantly improve mosquito biodiversity.

"We already knew that small patches of tree cover support biodiversity for a wide range of plants and animals in this region," Farner said, per the Stanford Report. "It turns out to be true for mosquitoes, too — and has the upside of keeping out a disease-carrying invasive species."

The study highlighted the importance of biodiversity as well as the threat invasive species pose to local ecosystems.

Worldwide, invasive species are the No. 2 cause of extinctions, behind only habitat loss, per Leave No Trace.

Rising global temperatures also impact the spread of invasive species, opening up new regions where species previously could not survive, per the Invasive Species Centre.

Invasive species spread disease, threaten crops and fisheries, and upset the delicate balance of local ecosystems, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

However, as the Stanford-led study showed, sometimes simple interventions like creating more tree shade can be all that it takes to give native species the fighting chance they need to thrive.

The findings put a spotlight on the issue of land use and how it impacts the spread of invasive species, particularly ones carrying deadly diseases like dengue.

According to the study's authors, "land use predicted community composition" of mosquitoes and the presence of the invasive dengue carriers.

The lessons from this study can be put to use anywhere, including our own backyards. You can help enhance and preserve the biodiversity in your area by replacing a monoculture lawn with a natural lawn, planting a native garden, or rewilding your yard.

Native plants provide shelter and food for local wildlife, including small mammals, birds, and pollinators, while also providing mental health benefits for you and your family. And because native plants typically require less watering and maintenance, they can even save you money on your water bill and landscaping costs.

