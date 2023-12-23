Husband wows social media after uncovering ‘amazing’ thrift shop find for his wife: ‘I snagged these brand-new … out of the bin’

In a Reddit forum dedicated to thrift finds, a man revealed a Christmas purchase he found for his wife that he couldn’t quite believe.

“I snagged these brand-new Stanleys out of the bin,” he said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In his post, the man shared a photo of two seemingly brand-new Stanley tumblers that he found for the jaw-dropping price of $5.99 each.

A 110-year-old company, Stanley has regained popularity in recent years with new marketing strategies on social media. With the latest edition of their tumbler retailing at $45, it’s safe to say this man saved himself a chunk of money this holiday.

Not only is the purchase financially fantastic, but investing in insulated water bottles prevents the use of single-use plastics. In this instance, it’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Stanley isn’t the only trend catching on this season. According to 2022 data, thrifting is also becoming more popular. Within the decade, the industry is projected to triple in worth, landing at around $80 billion.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Affordability is certainly a huge factor in the appeal of secondhand shopping, with items typically selling for 36% of the original retail price.

It’s also an excellent way to reduce waste. Every year, 10 million tons of clothing in the U.S. is tossed into landfills.

With big manufacturer factories churning out mass quantities to keep up with consumer demand, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the world’s carbon pollution and is the second-largest consumer of water.

A single pair of jeans takes roughly 1,800 gallons of water to make and requires a great deal of energy. Clothing production and textile manufacturing also incorporate harmful dyes and require genetically modified cotton, the latter of which relies heavily on pesticides.

“Wow, what a score!” exclaimed one user.

Another bestowed a great idea, saying, “Bonus points if you fill them with lil stocking stuffers.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.