Mom demonstrates incredibly simple laundry hack to remove tough stains: 'This is clutch'

Keeping clothes stain-free can feel impossible, especially when kids, pets, or a dropped plate of pasta are involved. Expensive stain removers promise miracles, but one mom on TikTok is showing there's no need to spend big — or bring harsh chemicals into your home. Her method uses ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen to erase even the toughest messes.

The scoop

TikTok creator Haehanna (@haehanna) demonstrates her tried-and-true routine for lifting deep stains from everyday fabrics. "I've gotten chili oil stains out of white cargo pants, tomato sauce out of white sleeves, and coffee out of everything," she says in the clip.

The hack starts by washing the stain with regular dish soap, then sprinkling baking soda directly on the spot. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then scrub with an old toothbrush. Add a second layer of baking soda and let it rest for another 30 minutes before tossing the item into the wash with the rest of your laundry.

Because baking soda is a gentle abrasive, it can cut through grime, dissolve organic debris, and neutralize odors without the need for harsh commercial cleaners. Dish soap helps lift oils while the baking soda tackles lingering discoloration—no pricey stain sticks required.

How it's helping

The biggest perk? Savings and convenience. Baking soda and dish soap cost only pennies per use and are likely already sitting in your pantry, so you can skip the last-minute store run and the $8 bottle of specialty remover. This swap also reduces plastic packaging from single-use stain sprays and detergents, helping cut down on household waste. Using natural cleaners like baking soda can benefit public health and the environment by keeping hazardous chemicals out of waterways and off your skin.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video were amazed by the results.

"The amount of times I spilled oil! This is clutch," one viewer raved. Another asked, "Does it matter what dish soap [you] use?" while a third wanted to know if it would work on old hoodie stains.

Haehanna suggested any dish soap should work and confirmed: "Yes!! I got some ooooold stains out of a hoodie!!!"

The enthusiastic replies — and plenty of laughing emojis — show just how satisfying it is to beat stubborn stains with nothing more than a few household staples.

