Cleaning expert reveals one-step hack for white laundry that looks brand new: 'Extra crispy'

A TikTok creator recently shared a surprisingly simple trick that could give your bedding new life, and it only requires one household staple.

The scoop

In a video, cleaning expert JustJericka (@justjericka) suggests adding hydrogen peroxide to your next load of white laundry for a boost.

"Next time you wash your sheets/bedding add hydrogen peroxide to get 'em extra crispy white and looking brand new," she explains.

Hydrogen peroxide is an oxidizer, which means it naturally lifts stains and brightens fabric without the need for chlorine bleach. It's also inexpensive, widely available, and safer for most fabrics than stronger chemical alternatives.

But there's one crucial thing to remember: never combine hydrogen peroxide with bleach. One commenter underlined this point — "Important, do NOT add bleach if you are doing this" — since the mixture can create toxic fumes.

How it's helping

Store-bought bleach and brighteners may promise sparkling results, but they can be harsh and expensive — plus those single-use plastic containers take up extra space.

This hack is simple, cheap, and effective, using something likely already sitting in your medicine cabinet. Not only does it save money on expensive laundry additives, it also avoids the harsh fumes and potential fabric damage that comes with bleach.

From an environmental perspective, hacks like this can also cut down on plastic waste. Many conventional laundry brighteners come in bulky single-use bottles, but hydrogen peroxide is a multipurpose cleaner that can replace several products in one.

Swapping everyday items for multipurpose natural cleaners also helps limit the number of harsh chemicals that end up in waterways.

If you're curious about even more hacks, consider using other natural cleaning products for safe, low-cost alternatives, like using white vinegar to make glass surfaces sparkle, or baking soda to refresh musty towels.

What everyone's saying

The reaction online was enthusiastic.

"OK I need to do this," one user wrote.

Another person said, "Also helps remove stainsssss."

One person suggested their own concoction, saying, "Add hydrogen peroxide, a dash of Dawn dish soap (NOT A LOT) and baking soda."

