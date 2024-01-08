Cleaning whiz stuns with ‘magic’ stain remover made with just three household ingredients: ‘This combo took turmeric out of my white carpet’

Stains are inevitable. But one Instagram mom has a solution she says will get just about any stain out of any material.

In a Reel that’s gaining a lot of attention, Nicole Jaques (@itsnicolejaques) shows how to make a magic stain remover with three ingredients probably already in your home.

The scoop

Nicole says this miracle stain remover can get rid of just about anything — and you have everything you need already.

“One bottle of hydrogen peroxide, one teaspoon of Dawn blue dish soap and one teaspoon of baking soda,” she says as she combines the ingredients directly in the 16-ounce bottle of peroxide. “Shake it up, and let’s get to removing those stains.”

But the proof is in the pudding, as they say, and Nicole is at no shortage of stains to show off how well the mixture works. She demonstrates the mixture with marker on the back of a white fabric chair, coffee removed from a beach bag, mattress stains, and baseball caps — she says it does it all!

How it’s helping

These types of cleaning hacks are a great way to save money on expensive cleaning products and declutter your cabinets from unnecessary chemical cleaners.

Nowadays, it seems like there’s a cleaning product for just about everything: upholstery, carpets, clothes — the list goes on. But Nicole says her stain remover works on just about anything, even colored fabrics (but be sure to do a spot test first). That means spending less on cleaners.

Chemical cleaners also include a host of ingredients, including dyes, fragrances, and many chemicals that can be harmful to you and the environment. Many cleaners, especially ones you spray, release volatile organic compounds that pollute the air.

What everyone’s saying

People are going crazy over simple cleaning hacks online, and this one was no different.

“I think I’m going to cry!” commented one mother at her wit’s end. “Legit! I’ve needed this tip badly. My kids have trashed my cream cloth seats!! Perfect timing.”

“This combo took tumeric out of my white carpet,” said someone who had obviously given it a shot.

Others even had suggestions for this combo’s use outside of stain removal.

“We used it to bathe our dog who got skunked,” one person wrote. “It helped tremendously.”



