Homeowners urged to destroy mud-like egg masses before tree-killing spotted lanternflies hatch

Because egg masses can appear on various surfaces, do a quick inspection around your property.

Massachusetts residents are being urged to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses before they hatch, the Amherst Indy reported.

The warning is especially pressing, as the sap-sucking insect is already threatening local trees and plants.

What's happening?

Spotted lanternflies are invasive insects that feed on plant sap and can weaken or even kill trees. In Massachusetts, residents are being encouraged to find and destroy the pest's egg masses immediately.

The egg masses can cling to nearly any flat surface, so they are not limited to tree bark. Residents are being told to inspect plants, trees, outdoor furniture, play equipment, and automobiles.

Special attention should be paid to plants and trees the insects are known to target, including trees-of-heaven, grapes, black walnuts, birches, and maples.

Why does it matter?

Spotted lanternflies can damage the trees that cool yards, support wildlife, and make neighborhoods more livable. They can also cause problems for gardeners and for anyone growing vulnerable plants.

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Home gardening can help lower grocery bills, provide access to fresher, better-tasting produce, and offer a rewarding way to spend time outdoors.

But when invasive pests damage the local ecosystem, the result can be higher replacement costs, fewer successful harvests, and added frustration for people trying to create resilient outdoor spaces.

Pest prevention is often most effective early. Destroying egg masses before they hatch is far easier than dealing with a larger infestation later.

What can I do?

If you find spotted lanternfly eggs, scrape them off right away with a rigid tool — something like an old credit card or putty knife.

After scraping, seal the egg masses in a plastic bag or container with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and keep them there for at least 24 hours before throwing them away, which helps ensure the eggs are fully destroyed, according to the Amherst Indy.

Because egg masses can appear on various surfaces, do a quick inspection around your property, especially in outdoor areas that are not cleaned often. Check plants, trees, outdoor furniture, play equipment, and vehicles.

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