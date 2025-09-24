Mom shares clever hack using old food jar: 'I always do this'

Overconsumption has trained people to believe that they can always buy a solution to their problems. Most times, however, you can create solutions from things you already have.

Instead of buying a new coffee tumbler that isn't guaranteed to be spill-proof, TikTok mom Hannah Price (@blondieonabudget), shared how you can make your own out of something you probably already have: a used jar.

The scoop

"Just a little reminder to save your glass jars with lids!" Price shared as she showed herself reusing an old jam jar for her iced coffee. She shakes and even tilts the jar upside down to demonstrate that the container is spill-proof.

"Perfect for an iced coffee to go!" she wrote.

Though nowhere near as high-tech as a modern coffee tumbler, a reused glass jar will still do the job of transporting your liquids. The jars are usually spill-proof, as they were designed to ensure the food product remains secured during transport.

If you are working with hot liquids and pouring them straight into the jar, take precautions and gradually warm the jar with warm water beforehand to avoid stress on the glass, which leads to cracking.

How it's helping

All the products we buy come in some sort of packaging. Glass jars are often a secure way to safely transport common grocery items such as pickles and spaghetti sauce.

Instead of throwing away glass jars, which can be recycled — though, in practice, they aren't recycled nearly enough — you can reuse the packaging for other things.

Some have upcycled empty candle jars into plant holders. Others have turned empty pasta jars into vases for flowers. A unique zero-waste store has reused every possible food or beverage container to sell items such as laundry detergent and hand soap.

Repurposing containers and packaging is a great way to save money on having to buy new things and keep excess waste out of landfills, which protects the ocean from pollution. A new coffee tumbler could run you between $15 and $30, whereas an old jam jar is free.

You can also save money — or even make a profit — by decluttering your home and donating old belongings to secondhand stores. These organizations will resell your products and keep them from accumulating wastefully in landfills.

What everyone's saying

This was not a new hack for many commenters.

"I always do this!! Some foods come in the nicest jars," one user shared.

"I'm using my jar from alfredo sauce," another wrote.

"Or spaghetti jars (not for coffee). … I put bacon grease in those," a third person suggested.

