Woman shares resourceful idea for using empty pasta sauce jars around the house: 'That's actually a really good idea'

If you're looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish vase for your flowers, this TikTok repurposing hack might be the perfect inspiration for you.

A TikTok user shared a simple and creative idea for turning empty pasta sauce jars into stunning flower vases. This trick not only adds charm to your home but also helps save money and reduce household waste.

The Scoop

In the video, Felicia (@feliciaramram) demonstrates a great way to give pasta sauce jars a second life.

Set to the song "Can I Call You Rose?" by Thee Sacred Souls, Felicia shows how she beautifully displayed her roses in repurposed jars.

"I save the pasta sauce jars for future vases," writes Felicia in her caption.

For users interested in the hack, Felicia breaks down the process into three simple steps. First, remove the sticker label from the jar. Then, soak the jar in soapy dishwashing liquid for at least six hours. Lastly, use the abrasive side of a sponge to scrub off any remaining sticker residue.

With just a little effort, you'll have a clean, modern vase ready for your flowers — or any other creative project.

How It's Helping

Sauce jars are sturdy and versatile, making them a great vase alternative. They also tend to come in chic, minimalist shapes that make them perfect for upcycling and DIY projects. By repurposing glass jars, you can save money while cutting down on waste.

Glass production is energy-intensive and requires raw materials like sand and high-temperature processing that contribute to pollution, according to Guardian Glass.

By finding creative ways to reuse glass at home, you not only reduce the demand for new materials but also prevent glass from ending up in landfills or littering oceans. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, glass can take up to 1 million years to decompose in a landfill.

What Everyone's Saying

TikTok users loved the hack because it's an easy and eco-friendly way to change up home decor.

"That's actually a really good idea," wrote one commenter.

"A resourceful & eco conscious queen," commented another TikToker.

There is a growing movement toward smarter recycling and waste reduction as more people find creative ways to make the most of what they already have.

Repurposing pasta sauce jars is an easy, budget-friendly way to add charm to your home while reducing waste. Whether you're using them as vases, gift containers, or storage jars, these small projects can make a long-term impact.

