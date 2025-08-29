Shopper shares photo of store's unique approach to garbage collection: 'This is awesome'

You can save money by using what you already have, rather than buying new.

While packaging is a key factor in how brands deliver goods to consumers, one local zero-waste store is not at all concerned with product presentation. An impressed customer snapped a picture of the store's shelves and shared it on the "r/ZeroWaste" subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Local shop reuses containers to sell other goods," the original poster described, attaching a photo of a shelf containing products in an assortment of jars, bottles, and containers.

"Grab 'N' Go Refills," a sign posted on the shelf read, with an arrow pointing down at the collection of uniquely packaged refill products. The reused packaging includes used beverage bottles, old medication bottles, used spray bottles, and even used yogurt containers — all presumably thoroughly washed and dried before reusing.

Repurposing containers and packaging is an excellent way to give these items a second life while reducing the amount of waste your household produces. One creative consumer reused the clear packaging that bedsheets come in to store charging cables and other electronic items. Another resourceful consumer reused the large plastic packaging that paper towels often come in as a plastic bag for a trash bin.

You can save money by using what you already have, rather than buying new.

Some organizations will also take your old, unwanted items in exchange for store credit or even cash, helping you offload your belongings while contributing to a circular economy that promotes the reuse and regeneration of products and materials for as long as possible.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

One commenter noted that while it is commendable to embody zero-waste principles, this could be problematic because containers that once held specific foods might now contain other types of food.

"​​For example, reusing containers that held one kind of food-stuff item like coconut oil, and reusing it to hold molasses and then selling that molasses-filled coconut oil container in a store for cash," they explained.

The original poster clarified that none of the products on the shelves are food products. The reused packaging is only for selling personal goods, like shampoo or cleaning products. In response, the original commenter shared they'd be "okay with that sort of thing."

Buying household necessities from places like zero-waste or bulk supply stores can help reduce single-use plastics, which often end up in landfills after a product's lifecycle.

These kinds of stores offer great bang for your buck, as you only pay for the product itself and not the packaging it comes in. This means that a store will "tare" your jar, subtracting the jar's weight, so that your final price is purely for the product.

"This is awesome!" one commenter exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



