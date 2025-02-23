Homeowners in this area can collect $500 to upgrade their outdated AC units — see how much you can claim

It's best to act sooner rather than later.

South Carolina homeowners can now earn $500 in rebates when they upgrade their old HVAC systems.

According to a report by Dominion Energy, residents in the Palmetto State can earn hundreds of dollars in rebates after purchasing and installing Energy Star-qualified equipment. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can make eco-friendly updates without breaking the bank. That's a win for your wallet and the environment.

This particular incentive is only available to South Carolina homeowners who are Dominion Energy electrical residential customers. All qualifying equipment must also be installed by a licensed mechanical contractor in order for homeowners to be eligible for the rebate.

Older HVAC units are energy-inefficient compared to updated heat pumps certified by Energy Star. As a result, your HVAC unit is not only wasting energy but also wasting money. In fact, heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency.



Unlike AC units, heat pumps can both cool and heat your home. Heat pumps essentially move hot and cool air around your house, "pumping" heat from one place to another rather than generating new heat. In this way, heat pumps utilize less energy than conventional heating and cooling systems.

In terms of long-term savings, homeowners can expect to save $1,000 each year on their utility bills after installing an energy-efficient heat pump. Electric heat pumps also don't rely on dirty energy, like natural gas and oil, to heat and cool your house, which means your household will decrease its environmental footprint.

To learn more about heat pumps and different offers in your area, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

Moving forward, it's best to act sooner rather than later when it comes to IRA incentives. President Donald Trump has already stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this change would ultimately require an act of Congress. Updating your AC unit now, though, could be the difference between savings worth $500.

Homeowners across the country are sharing their positive experiences after switching to an energy-efficient heat pump.

"Our AC broke in the summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," wrote one TCD reader from Wisconsin. "Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

"Heat pumps are significantly more energy efficient than gas furnaces," shared a TCD reader from North Carolina. "Heat pumps don't 'create' heat, they move it."

