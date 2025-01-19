Homeowners in this region can snag $5,800 in incentives for new heat pumps: 'A win for our residents'



Residents of Nebraska's capital can save up to $5,800 by making their home's heating and cooling system more planet-friendly. The city of Lincoln is giving residents up to $3,800 toward the cost of a heat pump, which can be tacked on to the up to $2,000 Nebraska residents can get from the government when installing an energy-efficient heating and cooling system.

This is the capital city's second round of incentives for homeowners who want to install a heat pump. During the first round one year ago, 329 Lincoln homeowners installed heat pumps for less.

"This next round of heat pump incentives offers even more opportunities for Lincoln families to save money, breathe cleaner air, and create healthier homes," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a press release. "This is a win for our residents, our community, and our future."

The city says the program has reduced the community's annual pollution by more than 250 metric tons, the equivalent of taking more than 53 cars off the road for a year. It has also increased heat pump conversion by 225% compared to the last five years. That's partly due to how simple the process is.

"Residents don't have to navigate the process alone. Once you select a participating HVAC contractor, they will handle the paperwork and apply for the incentives on your behalf," Jessica Kneifl, an energy services specialist with Lincoln Electric System, said in the release. "The financial credits are directly applied to your invoice, making participation as seamless as possible."

Heat pumps are a safer, more sustainable alternative to traditional HVAC or boiler systems for heating and cooling. They do not rely on dirty fuel sources to operate, eliminating the risk of gas leaks and explosions caused by faulty equipment. Instead, according to the Department of Energy, heat pumps collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home and concentrate it for use inside. The system also cools via a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator, per National Grid.

Heat pumps are not only safer but also more energy-efficient, less polluting, and more economical than other heating and cooling options. According to Carbon Switch, heat pumps can save homeowners between $100 and $1,000 annually on energy bills, depending on home location and size.

If you're curious about how much you can save when installing a heat pump — whether you live in Lincoln or elsewhere — a free online tool can help you navigate available rebates and tax credits. Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit, has a no-cost online savings calculator to help you identify available tax incentives and discounts. Just answer seven questions and wait less than a minute to see which savings you can claim. It's that simple.

But rebates for climate-minded home updates may not be available forever. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he would dismantle the Inflation Reduction Act, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for home renovations. Major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, but given the uncertain future, taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

To see if you qualify for IRA rebates and credits — and how much you can save — visit Rewiring America's Incentive Calculator for complete, customized recommendations.

