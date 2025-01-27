New homeowner seeks advice after HVAC installer quotes suspiciously cheap heat pump — here's what they found out

"In your area there should be no problem with going all heat pump."

Factoring in qualifying rebates, one homeowner received a cheaper quote to install an all-electric heat pump system than to replace their home's traditional electric AC/gas furnace system. Wondering if it would be wise to invest in an electric heat pump, the Phoenix-area homeowner took to the r/HVACadvice subreddit for insight. Commenters were quick to suggest making the jump to a heat pump.

The scoop

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems as they are more energy-efficient in heating and cooling the home. According to National Grid, heat pumps do not generate heat but rather move thermal energy from one place to another (e.g., from outside your home in the air or from the ground and then into your house, or vice versa).

Traditional HVAC systems typically require burning dirty energy sources like natural gas, oil, or propane to generate heat. However, a significant amount of thermal energy is lost during the combustion process to exhaust gas — heat-trapping gases that contribute to rising global temperatures.

Instead of spending energy to generate heat, heat pumps save energy by making more efficient use of existing thermal energy in or around your home.



In the winter, this could save you money on high utility bills resulting from cranking the heat to keep your home warm. Weatherizing your home can also help reduce heating costs, cutting your utility bill even further.

How it's working

Installing a heat pump could save you $1,000 a year on energy costs, according to our guide. Additionally, electric heat pumps do not use dirty energy sources like fossil fuels, which means a cleaner way to heat and cool your home.

Powered by a renewable energy source such as solar, operating an electric heat pump could be even cleaner while saving you money on energy costs. With tools like Arcadia and Wattbuy, you can find the most affordable clean energy solutions to power your heat pump, keeping your utility costs low.

Currently, the federal government is providing federal tax credits for homeowners looking to install new qualified energy-efficient heat pumps. Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, these tax incentives could save you up to $2,000 in credit when you buy a qualified heat pump. As President Donald Trump has consistently mentioned doing away with IRA subsidies, it may be wise to take advantage of heat pump tax credits while they are still available.

You can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to find the right heat pump system for your home.

What people are saying

Many commenters reassured the original poster that an electric heat pump would work better in Arizona.

"In your area there should be no problem with going all heat pump," one user commented. However, even in colder climates, a heat pump would be just fine. "We are doing full heat pump all the way up here in Canada," they wrote.

Another commenter agreed: "Heat pumps work great and the knock that they don't heat very well only applied to the coldest of climates, but recent models are capable of heating well even in the coldest of climates."

