Homeowner stunned by bill savings one year after installing solar in snowy city: 'I was in the green the entire year'

A homeowner on TikTok (@jordankglean) showed his followers just how much he's been saving with solar panels in Alberta, Canada.

"I was in the green the entire year," he said of his electric bill in the video.

The homeowner was able to build up credit with his electrical utility through spring, summer, and fall by generating more power with his solar panels than he used. The winter months then used that credit to cover increased heating and reduced sunshine. Over the course of a full year, he only paid $150 CAD ($110 USD) for power.

Many solar power enthusiasts refer to net metering as "the perfect battery," as bill credit doesn't lose a charge the way an actual power bank does. Even without these kinds of convenient storage solutions, solar power is now the cheapest electricity available.

Solar power is a massively important part of decarbonizing the electric grid. By relying less on gas for power, extensive grid pollution can be reduced, along with the destructive weather patterns that come with it. Droughts and floods are a part of those patterns, but polluting gases also speed up the melting of ice caps, which raises sea levels. They also acidify and warm oceans. More solar power means less of all of those negative impacts.

The TikTok perfectly illustrates how solar lets your energy bills go below $0 during peak months. Getting over the hump of installation costs is easier with the right help. EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted local solar installers. They have the expertise to tap into available incentives and provide savings of up to $10,000 on their free quotes. It's worth jumping on those incentives while you can, as it's entirely possible that Congress will remove them.

Even with the help of those incentives, solar panel installations may be out of reach, but other options are available. For example, Palmetto has a rental program called LightReach, which can get a solar array on your home for no money down. LightReach can also lock in utility rates so homeowners don't have to deal with big pricing fluctuations.

Followers on TikTok were blown away by the results of the solar panel installation.

"We might need some of thoooose," said one community member.

"[You] should get tax credits if you have excess electricity credits," said another.

