Heat pump users share helpful advice after homeowner considers upgrade: 'Costs pennies to run'

Making decisions about home improvement projects can be daunting for those without specialist knowledge. Accordingly, some turn to sites like Reddit for insight. On r/homeowners, a Redditor received helpful advice about upgrading their air conditioning unit. In the original post, the Redditor asked whether it's worth installing a heat pump.

"We're in the South, so it's pretty important to have reliable air conditioning in the summer! Is it worth the extra expense (~$5K-7K more) to go with a heat pump?"

A heat pump is a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces and air conditioners. It works by collecting heat from the air or the ground outside the home and concentrating it for indoor use. Unlike an HVAC, which can only cool, a heat pump can be used to cool or heat a home. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace offers information and tips for installing a heat pump in your home.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives to lower the cost of installing a heat pump, though the new administration could soon rescind these measures. So, it could be wise to take advantage of the provisions while they're still in place.



Traditional air conditioning accounts for roughly 7% of all greenhouse gas emissions, and the UN's environmental program projects this impact will double by 2030 and triple by 2050. The advent of AI and the gigantic cooling demands of data centers will only further compound matters in the coming years. Heat pumps offer a much more sustainable way to cool and heat buildings, but they're just one of several ways to save money and help the environment at the same time.

The comments offered some perspective on the potential savings.

One remarked: "I live in Ohio and my heat pump works flawlessly till it gets to about 18 degrees outside, which is the point my furnace kicks in.

The heat pump costs pennies to run. The furnace costs hundred dollar bills to run."

Another pointed out the poster's location in the South would make the upgrade worthwhile:

"Being in the south, this would probably be a very cost effective solution, especially if you also want to offset your heating costs (if you have any) in the winter."

A third noted the convenience of a heat pump:

"Heat pumps are amazing, it will cost you way less in electricity and be far less of a hassle than a window unit. pretty quiet too. you can probably also hook it up to a smart control if that's you're thing."

