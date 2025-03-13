These energy experts have helped 60,000 homeowners get deals on solar panels — here's how they slash prices by $9,000

With their free online tools, you can receive solar installation estimates for your area.

With the help of these energy experts, you can find the solar solution that's best for you and your home.

EnergySage has helped over 60,000 homeowners through the solar installation and home electrification process. Unlike conventional energy salespeople, EnergySage's advisors are not trying to sell you anything. Instead, their job is to determine what the best move is for your household.

They do this by analyzing your solar proposal and offering their unbiased advice.

"I looked at the solar loan Jenny was being offered, and it was alright," said one of EnergySage's advisors. "But I encouraged her to reach out to her local credit union. And she found an even better option."

What's more, EnergySage advisors help homeowners save thousands of dollars through tax credits. Depending on which state you live in, you can earn $9,000, if not more, in tax credits toward your solar installation.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners across the U.S. can make eco-friendly updates at discounted rates. Moving forward, however, it's best to act sooner rather than later when it comes to IRA incentives. President Donald Trump has stated that he intends to remove these subsidies. While this move would ultimately require an act of Congress, upgrading now could be the difference between thousands of dollars down the line.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental impact. In fact, homeowners can expect to save $1,500 each year on their utility bills after installing solar panels.

By helping homeowners determine a solar solution that's right for them, EnergySage is not only showing homeowners how they can reduce their energy bills but also how they can cut down on their household's pollution.

