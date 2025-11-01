Solar energy expert turns rooftop solar panel myth on its head: 'What if everything you've been told is wrong?'

The thing about some falsehoods is that they can be repeated enough times that people believe them.

Solar panels can actually be safely installed on many different roofs and can even extend your roof's lifetime. But some people have been told the opposite for a long time.

A solar expert and installer from Big Dog Solar (@bigdogsolar) took to YouTube to tackle the myth that solar panels will damage their roofs.

As the installer related, most homeowners have "heard it a million times."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

To that, they replied, "But what if everything you've been told is wrong? Solar panels can actually protect your roof and make it last longer."

That's huge news for homeowners on the fence about installing solar panels and generating their own clean energy. Taking that plunge is one of the best ways to lower your household's planet-heating pollution and save big on energy costs. EnergySage's free tools are a great place to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

So, for starters, how do solar panels buck the myth in not damaging your roof? Jason explained that they can be installed on almost any type of roof including metal, asphalt shingles, and certain types of tile.

The kicker is that each kind of roof needs different fittings, footwear, and equipment to avoid damage. That note emphasizes the importance of connecting with a trusted installer, which is something that EnergySage can help with. The Big Dog Solar installer noted you should also never install panels on wood shake shingles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As for how solar panels can actually help your roof, Big Dog Solar's explanation was crystal clear. The solar panels shield the portions of the roof underneath them. This can save the roof from damage caused by UV rays and weathering.

Given that added benefit, getting the best deal on solar is at a premium. By using EnergySage's free tools the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

It also provides a useful mapping tool that homeowners can use to see average costs in their state and all available incentives.

For some homeowners, leasing solar panels over buying them may be a more financially feasible path due to upfront cost. If you're in that boat, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can allow you to lock in a low energy rate. This program can help you tap into solar's benefits with as little as no money down on installation.

Another way to save money on utilities is to pair panels with other electric appliances like efficient heat pumps. Mitsubishi is your ally there and can help you find the ideal installers and heat pump to fit your needs.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.