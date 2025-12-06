Homeowner shares how quickly they saved $18,000 with rooftop solar panels: 'Received $1,150 this July [alone]'

A homeowner in Nova Scotia recently shared their experience with solar panels to a Reddit thread, posting a couple of photos that showcased their annual energy savings over the past nine years.

According to the caption, this user "received $1150 [CAD] this July" from their installation provider "for what was dumped on the grid."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In total, they've saved close to $18,000 CAD ($13,000 USD) in energy bills by going solar, following an initial investment of around $25,000 CAD ($18,000) nearly a decade ago — and one commenter anticipated that this homeowner should "break even in another 2.5 years or so," making for a worthwhile venture overall.

Solar energy is one of the easiest and most effective ways to take advantage of today's growing clean energy industry while slashing your bills along the way. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer tool can simplify the process of sorting through your solar options while saving you up to $10,000 on the installation.





Installing solar panels on your roof is a great way to reduce your household's carbon footprint. Conventional energy production techniques rely on the combustion of dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas, releasing heat-trapping carbon pollution into our atmosphere and contributing to our warmer global temperatures as well as our unstable weather patterns, our resource shortages, and more. Making the renewable energy switch can minimize the harm your home's power consumption inflicts upon our planet while saving you money and reducing your reliance on the grid.

With TCD's Solar Explorer, you can compare vetted installation quotes from TCD partners or solar subscription options. EnergySage, for instance, can connect you with local and affordable installation services and keep you informed on all the solar incentives applicable for your home.

If you're concerned about the down payment, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can help you make the most of solar energy risk-free, lower your utility rates by up to 20%, and take advantage of federal tax credits that have been earmarked for solar panel ownership.

If you're interested in making a more thorough upgrade, keep in mind that solar panels can pair well with other electric appliances and an energy-efficient HVAC system. TCD's HVAC Explorer platform can help you find the heat pump that best suits your needs and your budget while cutting up to 50% from your heating and cooling costs. With the free Palmetto Home app, you can also claim up to $5,000 in rewards for any and all of these eco-conscious home improvements.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Commenters under the original Reddit post shared the sentiment that solar panels can do wonders for your energy budget.

"That's not terrible at all," one user wrote, regarding the overall costs discussed by the OP. "It looks like you've got a fairly good sized array."

"Very nice!" added another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.