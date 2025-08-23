Solar experts shine a light on six of the most common misconceptions about rooftop solar panels: 'Political noise is obscuring the truth'

As federal legislation cuts funding for solar projects, energy experts hope to dispel myths about solar panels and prove they are a clean, financially sound decision for homeowners.

PV Magazine spoke to several solar-energy experts, each of whom reassured that installing solar panels has several benefits to the average homeowner — and that now may be the best time to install panels, before federal tax credits and rebates end because of the "Big Beautiful Bill", which was signed into law in July.

Each expert "made one thing clear," PV wrote. "A cloud of misinformation and political noise is obscuring the truth about solar. Here is what they want you to know."

The six myths debunked by the experts were: Solar panels reduce the value of a home; homeowners should wait for better technology; solar won't reduce electric bills; solar panels are unaffordable; solar panels don't work in cloudy areas; and bills will skyrocket if solar incentives get removed.

The truth is, solar energy can dramatically reduce homeowners' monthly bills when compared to using dirty energy sources for electricity. And companies like EnergySage can help make the upfront costs more affordable than you might think. By using EnergySage's free tools, homeowners can compare quotes from local, verified installers and make sure they get a deal that's right for them.

And research shows that solar panels tend to increase a home's value by roughly 4%.

Current technology already allows for solar panels to work well, even in cloudy climates, which is why regions like Eastern Europe have been aggressively adopting solar. And every time homeowners wait for technology to improve further, they are also waiting to lower their monthly bills and their carbon impact.

The same is true with incentives. Even if they end, experts stress, the energy independence gained from switching to solar will last for decades.

In fact, it's homeowners who maintain reliance on the grid that are most likely to pay more in the coming years. An analysis found that the "Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to send energy prices soaring, with the average homeowner in 10 states soon to pay an additional $400 or more per year.

That bill also signals the end of the 30% federal solar tax credit, which will now expire at the end of 2025. So now may be the perfect time to purchase solar panels and take advantage of the savings before they're gone.

EnergySage says that homeowners who use its services can get up to $10,000 worth of incentives and savings. The company even offers a free mapping tool that not only shows the average cost of solar installation by state, but also what incentives are available where you live.

