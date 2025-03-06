  • Home Home

Homeowner seeks firsthand advice after considering solar panel setup: 'Plan for it'

"Shop around and find competitive quotes."

by Noah Jampol
"Shop around and find competitive quotes."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A homeowner on the precipice of installing solar panels in their home was on the hunt for the biggest dos and don'ts. A key piece of advice they got from the r/solar subreddit was to shop around and find competitive quotes.

The scoop

Fortunately for them, the way to do that is refreshingly simple. A user wrote, "I wish I had checked EnergySage right off the bat to know what a competitive quote looked like."

For homeowners interested in solar, EnergySage's free tools provide customers a hassle-free way to get installation estimates and compare quotes in your area from fully vetted businesses.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best long-term solutions for homeowners to save money on utility bills. It also benefits the planet by using a clean energy source in the sun, as opposed to dirty energy like gas or oil. That lowers your home's individual pollution and supports the collective effort to cut down on planet-heating gases.

EnergySage can take some of the mystery out of the process by helping consumers establish a baseline for what they should expect to pay, as well as connecting them with trusted installers.

Another step that homeowners can take includes pairing solar panels with home battery systems that offer an extra layer of protection against grid outages while benefiting their communities and their wallets.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What everyone's saying

Other customers touted the benefits of gathering as many quotes as possible to score the best deal on installation.

Another key piece of advice for consumers was to "stay away from leased systems unless you plan on living there forever." Redditors insisted that an owned system "pays for itself and adds value to your home."

There was also a strong push from homeowners with solar to buy a bigger unit than you might initially need. One user wrote, "You may think your system is big enough, but there's always going to [be] room to grow and use more electricity, so plan for it."

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

That is especially true for homeowners looking to buy an EV and charge it at home or further electrify their residence via a heat pump or an induction stove.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x