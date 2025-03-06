Homeowner seeks firsthand advice after considering solar panel setup: 'Plan for it'

A homeowner on the precipice of installing solar panels in their home was on the hunt for the biggest dos and don'ts. A key piece of advice they got from the r/solar subreddit was to shop around and find competitive quotes.

The scoop

Fortunately for them, the way to do that is refreshingly simple. A user wrote, "I wish I had checked EnergySage right off the bat to know what a competitive quote looked like."

For homeowners interested in solar, EnergySage's free tools provide customers a hassle-free way to get installation estimates and compare quotes in your area from fully vetted businesses.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best long-term solutions for homeowners to save money on utility bills. It also benefits the planet by using a clean energy source in the sun, as opposed to dirty energy like gas or oil. That lowers your home's individual pollution and supports the collective effort to cut down on planet-heating gases.

EnergySage can take some of the mystery out of the process by helping consumers establish a baseline for what they should expect to pay, as well as connecting them with trusted installers.

Another step that homeowners can take includes pairing solar panels with home battery systems that offer an extra layer of protection against grid outages while benefiting their communities and their wallets.

What everyone's saying

Other customers touted the benefits of gathering as many quotes as possible to score the best deal on installation.

Another key piece of advice for consumers was to "stay away from leased systems unless you plan on living there forever." Redditors insisted that an owned system "pays for itself and adds value to your home."

There was also a strong push from homeowners with solar to buy a bigger unit than you might initially need. One user wrote, "You may think your system is big enough, but there's always going to [be] room to grow and use more electricity, so plan for it."

That is especially true for homeowners looking to buy an EV and charge it at home or further electrify their residence via a heat pump or an induction stove.

