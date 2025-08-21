Homeowner shares real-world calculations measuring the investment benefits of a Tesla solar roof: 'I basically have free power'

More and more homeowners around the world are opting for solar power.

Delighted with their new solar panel installation, one homeowner shared their success on the subreddit r/TeslaSolar.

According to their own calculations, which they shared in a chart, their setup was on track to pay for itself by Year 10 at the latest. As they explained, that setup consisted of a new metal roof, a Tesla solar panel array, and a used electric vehicle that the OP can use as a backup power source for the house.

They made their calculations based on a number of factors, including lower energy costs, federal rebates and monthly carbon credits, and fuel savings from their new EV.

"By purchasing my own power plant with 40 year life, I basically have free power after year 10," they boasted.

Some commenters were skeptical of the numbers, which seemed too good to be true, but the OP insisted that their calculations were accurate. Besides, they pointed out, the worst case scenario was far from dire, considering that solar systems last at least 25 years on average. "So I incur $100,000 cost savings in year 10-20 and I still have a premium roof with a life span double that of asphalt shingles covering the house," they wrote.

More and more homeowners around the world are opting for solar power in their homes, as it provides clean and affordable energy compared to conventional gas heating — especially when major tax incentives and rebates are factored into the equation.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the number of solar installations in the United States is set to double by 2030 and triple by 2034. By 2050, it's expected to be the largest source of energy generation in the country. This growing industry not only powers homes but powers the workforce; solar has already created over a quarter of a million jobs in the U.S.

If you're interested in learning what solar costs in your area, the free tools at EnergySage are an excellent place to start. On average, homeowners can save $10,000 by using EnergySage's tools to find all applicable rebates and compare quotes.

