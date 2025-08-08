The Big Beautiful Bill nixed solar incentives — but this innovative company is helping homeowners go solar for no money down

With programs and tools like these, solar can be a reality for every homeowner.

While President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" will see federal solar tax credits canceled at the end of the year, Palmetto is still making solar accessible for homeowners through its LightReach leasing program.

What are solar leasing programs?

Solar leasing programs allow homeowners to install solar panels on their houses without breaking the bank. For many, the upfront costs of solar are the largest obstacle. Palmetto helps by offering a solar leasing program that requires no money down.

The leasing program works like this: Palmetto owns the panels and handles all installation and maintenance costs or tasks. It will handle solar mapping and design, permits, project management, and more.

Why are solar leasing programs beneficial?

Solar power is one of the best ways to reduce energy bills and help the planet by reducing your carbon footprint, contributing to healthier air quality and helping to curb the rise of global temperatures.

Homes that use gas or oil for energy create harmful emissions that trap heat in the atmosphere. This leads to an array of consequences, such as more intense extreme weather events, disease outbreaks, and food and water scarcity.

While many people want to go solar to enjoy the financial benefits and help the planet, those upfront costs might stop them. That's where Palmetto comes in.

How solar leasing programs help homeowners and the planet

The LightReach leasing program makes it easier for all homeowners to reap the benefits of a solar panel system. It lets you lock in a low monthly rate for solar and reduce your reliance on dirty fuels, which generally experience more volatile pricing.

If you're interested in going solar, but don't think leasing is for you, you can always buy a solar system.

EnergySage's free tools can help you find solar estimates in your area and make it easy to compare quotes. If you need help deciding between buying and leasing, check out this pros and cons list.

With programs and tools like these, solar can be a reality for every homeowner, making the planet a healthier place for everyone.

