Shrewd homeowner explains why they invested in rooftop solar over the stock market: '[It] can be very lucrative financially'

"I have been considering solar for a while."

A savvy homeowner's solar investment is turning heads online — not just for how much power they're generating but for the surprising financial math behind it.

In a detailed post shared to the r/Portland subreddit, one Redditor broke down the installation of their 12.42-kilowatt rooftop solar system, explaining why they chose panels over the stock market for a major chunk of change.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Solar can be very lucrative financially," they wrote, comparing the long-term returns of going solar to investing the same $20,000 into the market. "If you put $20K into a solar system … you now have what would've been your electric bill to put in the market."

Beyond the impressive power production, what's getting people talking is the financial math. After factoring in the 30% federal tax credit and a utility rebate from Portland General Electric, the system cost came to around $20,000, with a projected payback period of just 10 years.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Going solar is one of the best ways to shrink home energy bills while also cutting down on the heat-trapping pollution that's warming our planet. And with free tools from EnergySage, it's easier than ever to see how much you could save. EnergySage lets you compare solar quotes in your area and get instant estimates, so you can make an informed decision before ever signing a contract.

The Redditor also pointed out that if you compare the savings from avoiding a rising electric bill with what you'd gain from a traditional investment account, solar comes out ahead — especially if you reinvest your energy bill savings each month.

What makes now such a smart time to act? The current 30% federal tax credit — also known as the Investment Tax Credit — is going away at the end of the year. To claim the full benefit, homeowners must complete installation before Dec. 31. With EnergySage's help, the average customer can unlock nearly $10,000 in incentives, making solar significantly more affordable.

To sweeten the deal, EnergySage also offers a free solar mapping tool showing what panels cost in your state, plus the rebates and perks you could be eligible for — all in one place. Together, these tools can help you score the best possible price and avoid missing out on valuable incentives.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Redditors were quick to jump in with their plans of going solar.

"I have been considering solar for a while," a commenter said.

"Congrats on going solar!" another said in celebration of the win for the planet and the OP's pocket.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.