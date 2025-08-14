  • Home Home

Shrewd homeowner explains why they invested in rooftop solar over the stock market: '[It] can be very lucrative financially'

"I have been considering solar for a while."

by Kritiksha Sharma
"I have been considering solar for a while."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A savvy homeowner's solar investment is turning heads online — not just for how much power they're generating but for the surprising financial math behind it.

In a detailed post shared to the r/Portland subreddit, one Redditor broke down the installation of their 12.42-kilowatt rooftop solar system, explaining why they chose panels over the stock market for a major chunk of change.

"I have been considering solar for a while."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I have been considering solar for a while."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Solar can be very lucrative financially," they wrote, comparing the long-term returns of going solar to investing the same $20,000 into the market. "If you put $20K into a solar system … you now have what would've been your electric bill to put in the market."

Beyond the impressive power production, what's getting people talking is the financial math. After factoring in the 30% federal tax credit and a utility rebate from Portland General Electric, the system cost came to around $20,000, with a projected payback period of just 10 years.


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Going solar is one of the best ways to shrink home energy bills while also cutting down on the heat-trapping pollution that's warming our planet. And with free tools from EnergySage, it's easier than ever to see how much you could save. EnergySage lets you compare solar quotes in your area and get instant estimates, so you can make an informed decision before ever signing a contract.

The Redditor also pointed out that if you compare the savings from avoiding a rising electric bill with what you'd gain from a traditional investment account, solar comes out ahead — especially if you reinvest your energy bill savings each month.

What makes now such a smart time to act? The current 30% federal tax credit — also known as the Investment Tax Credit — is going away at the end of the year. To claim the full benefit, homeowners must complete installation before Dec. 31. With EnergySage's help, the average customer can unlock nearly $10,000 in incentives, making solar significantly more affordable.

To sweeten the deal, EnergySage also offers a free solar mapping tool showing what panels cost in your state, plus the rebates and perks you could be eligible for — all in one place. Together, these tools can help you score the best possible price and avoid missing out on valuable incentives.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Redditors were quick to jump in with their plans of going solar. 

"I have been considering solar for a while," a commenter said. 

"Congrats on going solar!" another said in celebration of the win for the planet and the OP's pocket. 

What factor would be most important for you when buying an e-bike?

Price 💰

Battery range 🔋

Max speed 💨

How it looks 💅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x