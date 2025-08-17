Homeowner searches for advice after uncovering HOA's questionably legal and restrictive bylaw: 'They have not responded'

If your residential community is managed by a homeowners association, you might be familiar with some of the controversial restrictions HOAs impose on homeowners' decision-making.

One Reddit user recently shared their struggles in the r/solar subreddit, requesting advice on solar panel installation in an HOA-governed community.

This homeowner, based in California, explained how that state law prevents HOAs from banning solar installations altogether. However, each HOA might still impose regulations on the outward appearance of a home, including any solar panels that might be positioned on the roof.

Going solar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to reduce your household carbon footprint, and EnergySage can help you compare quotes and determine the best local solar installation services for your needs.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Frustratingly, this homeowner's HOA has proved difficult for them to contact, putting their clean energy plans on hold.

"I have emailed my HOA twice now just to inform them about the planned solar install and they have not responded," the post continued.

HOA unresponsiveness is only part of the problem, though.

While California HOAs might allow solar installations with relatively minimal input, associations like these vary from region to region, often interfering with home upgrades to a disheartening degree.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Pair imposing HOA restrictions with poor communication, and home improvement becomes virtually impossible.

As a matter of fact, many HOAs tend to resist measures like solar panels, compost piles, and native lawn upgrades, preventing residents from taking budget-friendly, eco-conscious routes forward.

After all, upgrades like solar panels can slash homeowners' energy bills while reducing their reliance on the dirty fuels that release planet-warming carbon pollution and accelerates climate change.

Solar panels in particular make for the ultimate home energy solution, and can bring your bills down as far as $0. EnergySage can help you get started by connecting you with local installation services, identifying state-by-state costs and incentives, and ultimately saving you up to $10,000 on the process.

Moreover, relying on solar power can make energy-efficient electric appliances even less expensive to operate, facilitating your transition to an even greener household. When it comes to sustainable HVAC upgrades, for instance, you can consult with Mitsubishi to find an affordable heat pump.

While HOA regulations might seem insurmountable at times, you can push for more forgiving bylaws by working to change the established rules. Many home upgrades that HOAs currently resist can actually save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

"Many HOAs could still fine you if you make an exterior modification without their approval," one commenter cautioned under the original Reddit post. "So I would still request their approval as a formality."

"While professional solar installs have been disputed by HOAs, I don't know of a single time they won," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.