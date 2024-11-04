First-time homeowner faces major challenge after moving into strict HOA neighborhood: 'I don't have the time or money'

While many HOAs still require traditional grass lawns, native plant landscaping is a more practical solution for busy homeowners.

A Reddit post necessitates a conversation about the challenges of maintaining a grass lawn, especially for new homeowners struggling to meet homeowners association requirements.

The post in r/lawncare details a first-time homeowner's struggle with their yard after moving in last August. Between caring for their newborn and tackling indoor home improvement projects, the poster admits lawn maintenance hasn't been their top priority, though they've kept up with basic mowing to satisfy HOA requirements.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The yard looked fine the first half of the year, albeit with a lot of dandelions in April," the Redditor explained. "However, I think I was mowing too short (or so I was told) and now I have a bunch of weeds, plus dark patches of something growing on my grass."

"I'm not someone who necessarily wants a perfect lawn. I don't have the time or money for that right now," they continue, expressing a growing sentiment among younger homeowners. "But I do want a lawn that looks presentable, and is just grass."

The post includes photos of various weeds and potential fungal growth.

While many HOAs still require traditional grass lawns, native plant landscaping is a more practical solution for busy homeowners. Native plants naturally thrive in local conditions, requiring minimal maintenance, water, and chemical treatments — this makes them perfect for time-strapped families.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The environmental benefits extend beyond convenience. Native plant lawns support local wildlife, improve soil health, and significantly reduce water consumption compared to conventional grass. They're also more resilient to local weather patterns and seasonal changes, resulting in fewer dead patches and less ongoing maintenance.

However, many homeowners face resistance when trying to make this eco-friendly switch.

HOAs nationwide have blocked attempts to install native plant lawns, solar panels, and even clotheslines for energy-free drying. These restrictions prevent homeowners from saving money on maintenance and utilities.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Working with HOA boards to update outdated regulations could create positive change for eco-conscious homeowners. As more families advocate for environmentally conscious landscaping options, HOAs may begin recognizing that sustainable choices benefit both homeowners and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.