Homeowners push for legal action after HOA drags its feet on solar project approval: 'The HOA is breaking the law'

"They've had years to work on it and are dragging their feet."

One California resident was frustrated with their homeowners association that was keeping them from getting solar panels because of its own failure to implement a solar policy.

They posted about their experience in r/Solar: "HOA in SoCal just denied solar as they don't have a policy in place. … They've had years to work on it and are dragging their feet. I submitted a general architectural request, for Solar, under what rules are in place now for things that don't have a specific policy, and they just denied it. What are my next steps?"

It makes sense for an HOA to establish a policy for solar. Many homeowners want it because it can save them incredible amounts of money. In most circumstances, when they're correctly installed, solar panels generate so much energy that they reduce or even eliminate your power bill. Within a few years, they pay for themselves, and everything after that is money in your pocket.

Meanwhile, that electricity is clean energy — power that's being generated without causing planet-heating air pollution. It's much better for the Earth than dirty energy, which is what supplies most of the power on the grid.

Unfortunately, many HOAs resist letting homeowners install solar panels for aesthetic reasons. Some owners have had luck changing the rules of their HOAs, but more and more, state governments are stepping in to make laws that require HOAs to allow solar.

California has some of the strongest solar protections, and commenters were quick to point that out.

"In fact the HOA is breaking the law by denying you," said one user. "It will be easy to get a lawyer to defend you."

"Point them to CA Civil Code 714 and 714.1 which strictly prohibits HOAs from barring you from getting solar," said another commenter. "Not only does it bar them, it makes it so that applications are valid after 45 days of no response and makes HOAs liable for legal costs plus a $1k fine per infraction if they illegally block you from going solar."

