  • Home Home

Fed-up homeowner seeks solar installation advice after receiving shockingly high energy bill: 'This explains everything'

"The only thing that varies is the numbers, the formula is the same."

by Jenny Allison
"The only thing that varies is the numbers, the formula is the same."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you've ever navigated the confusing landscape of financing home improvement projects, it can feel like you need to be an engineer and a policy expert just to make sense of your options. 

So, when it came to deciding whether to switch to solar, one person asked Reddit.

"We have received quotes previously and were told that economically it didn't make sense for us," they explained. "This month we received an increase to our electric bill and our new level pay monthly will be $556 per month. … With increasing rates at what point does it make sense to install solar? I am trying to read all I can about the process and returns but truthfully it had got me totally confused."

Commenters understood their confusion all too well; many shared that they had been in a similar situation themselves and encouraged the OP not to rely on generalized advice. "Do your own math per your own situation," one advised.

The most upvoted answer was from a financial advisor.

"My advice is to use a local or regional solar company whose prices are reasonable in terms of price per watt," they began. "More importantly is the way you buy it - cash, financed (meaning buying to own), versus a lease or ppa (power purchase agreement) - a modified lease, basically. The federal tax incentives flow to the owner of the system. If you pay cash/finance, they're yours."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Another commenter praised the answer.

"This explains everything," they wrote. "The only thing that varies is the numbers, the formula is the same."

The tax incentives come from the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers thousands of dollars across multiple appliance categories for homeowners who want to upgrade from dirty-fuel-burning systems to clean, renewable systems. And considering that the rebates partially — or fully — cover the cost of implementation, these upgrades are generally a no-brainer when it comes to saving money in both the short and long term. 

What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

The cost of installation 💵

I live in a cold area 🥶

I don't know enough about it 🤷

I already have one 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Even better, these systems are an important way to reduce a home's carbon footprint and work toward ensuring a more climate-stable and resilient future.




But because President-elect Donald Trump could eliminate the subsidies, it's a good idea to take a look at your options sooner than later. Check out helpful tools such as those developed by EnergySage to see how you can save on solar now.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x