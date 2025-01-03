Frustrated retirees install rooftop solar after 'excruciating' weather triggers constant blackouts: 'We feel safer'

Joe and Teresa Tortomasi turned their Sierra Madre, California, home into a neighborhood bright spot by installing rooftop solar panels and battery storage, reported LAist.

Their path to clean energy started with a practical need. Living in an area prone to blackouts, the retired teachers grew tired of losing power during heat waves. After nearly 40 years in their mountain-adjacent home, they noticed outages becoming more frequent as temperatures rose.

"[Thirty] years ago, it wasn't like this," Teresa said. "When we had that excruciating weather a couple of weeks ago, we were the only ones in our little corner of the canyon who still had power."

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Tortomasis' solar and battery system tackles two key challenges: unreliable power supply and rising energy costs. Their setup stores extra solar energy during the day to use at night, creating a self-sufficient home that stays powered even when the grid goes down.

The couple now enjoys negative electricity bills thanks to excess power they sell back to the grid. They became a neighborhood refuge during recent outages, inviting neighbors over to cool off. The system proved invaluable this summer when nighttime temperatures stayed at 85 degrees, requiring constant air conditioning.

"We don't have to pay any electric bills," Joe said. Beyond saving money, the setup gives them peace of mind. "We feel safer," he added.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Teresa agreed: "I don't have that stress of always being worried that the power might go out."

Going solar is one of the smartest ways to reduce home energy costs while supporting a cleaner future. Free tools from websites such as EnergySage make it easy to get solar installation estimates and compare quotes from certified installers in your area.

The Tortomasis' home now does more than keep their lights on. It helps stabilize the broader power grid. Their battery system joins nearly 3,000 other homes in a "virtual power plant" that utilities can tap into during peak demand, reducing strain on the electrical system.

"We can really see the difference," Teresa said. "All our neighbors always check with each other, so we were getting texts saying, '[D]o you have power? Do you have power?' And we just told everybody, 'If you need anything, just come over here, because we have power.'"









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.