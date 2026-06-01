'I've run out of holey socks to darn': Zero-waste creator celebrates a make-do-and-mend milestone

A simple Instagram post about socks is resonating with people trying to spend less and waste less.

A simple Instagram post about socks is resonating with people trying to spend less and waste less.

What's happening?

Zero-waste creator Anne-Marie Bonneau (@zerowastechef) shared a post featuring an image of her finished sock repairs — the kind of everyday project that usually flies under the radar as an easy, money-saving hack.

The socks in the photo are adorned with vibrant thread to cover holes, a process called darning. The idea is to repair the socks while also creating a beautiful finished product from everyday items already lying around the house.

Rather than showing off a new purchase, Bonneau focused on keeping old items in use. The caption, "I've run out of holey socks to darn," alludes to the fun Bonneau finds in the simple act of mending itself.

Why does it matter?

Socks may be small, but they add up. Replacing worn pairs again and again can feel inexpensive at the moment, yet it becomes a recurring cost that many people barely notice until they start repairing what they already have.

A darned sock will not transform a household budget on its own, but the habit behind it can: repair first, replace later.

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Applied across clothes, linens, and other everyday items, that mindset can help make purchases last longer.

The tip also highlights a troubling trend within global consumerism. Textile waste is a growing problem, and clothing that could be repaired is often discarded instead. Mending helps keep usable material out of the trash a little longer and reduces the need to buy new items as quickly.

What are people saying?

"These are soo cute! Are you crocheting, sewing, knitting...? I'd love to learn your ways!" asked one commenter.

Anne-Marie responded, saying, "Thank you! I basically weave the patch onto the sock. I'll have to make a post with instructions."

"So much prettier too!" wrote another user.

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