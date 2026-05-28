Gen Z is embracing 'Underconsumption Core' as buying less becomes the new flex

When something new is necessary, prioritizing durable products and lasting value can help stretch a budget further.

A growing number of Gen Z and younger millennials are embracing "underconsumption core." It's a lifestyle trend that pushes back against endless hauls and constant upgrades in favor of using what they already own, saving money, and reducing waste.

According to The Impressive Times, instead of treating shopping as a hobby, supporters are posting videos of well-worn outfits, older phones that still work, and half-used products they plan to finish before replacing.

That marks a sharp contrast with the social media habits that helped normalize oversized closets and frequent tech upgrades. While it's still another kind of consumerism, underconsumption core focuses on practical spending or avoiding spending at all.

Younger people are dealing with higher living costs, shaky economic conditions, and overproduction. Cutting impulse purchases can free up money for emergency savings, rent, and other essentials.

Financial experts said that spending more selectively can make it easier to stay on top of debt and keep moving toward future goals without feeling deprived.

Purchasing less and keeping items in use longer can also curb fast fashion, e-waste, and resource-intensive production.

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Participating doesn't require a total lifestyle overhaul. Common examples include finishing skincare products, repairing clothing, or using a phone for as long as it functions. And for the latter, things like battery replacements can make tech last even longer.

Pausing before purchases driven by social pressure, trend cycles, or fear of missing out can lead to immediate savings if an item does not solve a real problem or add lasting value.

When something new is necessary, prioritizing durable products and lasting value can help stretch a budget further.

Brands may also begin shifting their approach as more companies lean into sturdier goods, repair help, and products meant to last rather than quick replacement. This can all help create a circular economy.

Underconsumption core will not solve overconsumption on its own. But it can help everyday people spend more intentionally, reduce clutter, and feel less trapped by the pressure to keep up.

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