Experts sound alarm on 100,000-ton 'graveyard' in desert: 'Needs a magnifying glass'

When you donate unwanted clothing, you might assume it will end up in your local thrift shop or an outlet store. However, the process isn't always so straightforward.

Some secondhand goods deemed too low quality for resale are then exported to developing countries such as Chile, where most are dumped in the Atacama Desert, polluting the landscape with plastic and textile waste.

What's happening?

As Grist reported, the "fashion graveyard," as many locals and environmental activists call it, once held over 100,000 tons of discarded clothing, and that was just in the largest pile.

It's estimated that around 39,000 tons of unwanted or barely worn garments are dumped in the desert each year, according to EcoWatch, creating mountains of textile waste large enough to be visible from space.

Much of the waste comes from overstock and unsold items from major fast-fashion brands in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Since this clothing production model generates vast quantities of trendy, cheap pieces, it encourages consumers to buy more and discard items quickly to make room for the latest styles.

Global markets are then overwhelmed, and retailers bundle and ship unsellable, disposable items to countries in the Global South, such as Chile, for resale in local markets.

However, most can't be sold due to poor quality, and weak regulations and limited disposal options lead people to illegally dump them in the desert, creating an environmental crisis.

"I would say that the entire industry adopts fast-fashion tactics," Lynda Grose, a designer and California College of the Arts fashion design professor, told Grist. "I don't want fast fashion to be used as a scapegoat — the whole industry needs a magnifying glass."

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Since the goal of fast fashion brands is to churn out as much clothing as possible in the shortest time, they often use synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon, and acrylic derived from petroleum-based plastics.

If the fabrics aren't properly recycled or repurposed, they will most likely be incinerated or discarded in informal dump sites, such as those in the Atacama Desert, where they leach harmful chemicals and microplastics into the surrounding environment.

According to The Borgen Project, the waste "can result in significant soil and water pollution," contaminating drinking water, food supplies, and local ecosystems.

Additionally, the pollutants can cause health problems for communities and wildlife, including respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive issues.

How can I support eco-friendly fashion?

Luckily, there are plenty of sustainable fashion options that allow you to contribute to a healthy planet without breaking the bank. Shopping at thrift stores is a great option, and you can often find name brands like Patagonia and Ralph Lauren at major discounts.

Also, look for certifications such as the Global Organic Textile Standard or Fairtrade to identify ethical producers and clothing that will last more than a few washes.

If you have old clothing or undergarments lying around, Trashie offers awesome perks like discounted food delivery and movie tickets for recycling them.

