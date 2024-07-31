  • Home Home

Crafter shares simple technique to give your socks a second life: 'It gets the job done'

"I get holes in the toes of my socks so often."

by Kelsey Kovner
"I get holes in the toes of my socks so often."

Photo Credit: iStock

Getting a hole in your sock is one of life's small indignities. There is hope for you, though, as shown by one crafter who took to Reddit to share how they extend the life of their favorite socks

The r/Visiblemending subreddit is a place for folks to show their work and ask for advice on repairing their items. One crafty person took to the page to show off a few of the ways they have darned their socks. The post shows four different socks with embroidered patches on the toes. 

"I get holes in the toes of my socks so often."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I get holes in the toes of my socks so often."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I love novelty socks and I get very attached to them," the poster wrote above the photos, "but I get holes in the toes of my socks so often. My technique is pretty terrible because I kind of made it up through trial and error, but it gets the job done."

Darning is a style of repair that aims to replace missing fabric and leaves you with a smooth, knot-free fix, writes The Spruce Crafts. You can try to color-match the item you are repairing, but it's sometimes more fun to add some contrast. Darning is one of the simplest forms of visible mending and requires only a needle and thread.  

Visible mending is a beautiful way to extend the life of your clothes and save you money on new purchases. Plus, it's a fun and easy way to express yourself. Some crafty folks have added hearts, pigeons, and lightning bolts to their damaged clothing. 

Giving your clothes new life is also a lovely way to decrease your environmental impact. Research conducted by the Waste and Resources Action Programme found that "extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints."

Watch now: Famed climber Alex Honnold shines light on 'unfair' conditions faced by large Indigenous community

Commenters on the post were impressed with these simple repairs. One person wrote, "Isn't it addicting? I've darned 6 or 7 socks so far; then I found several I'd put in a drawer years ago, it's like free craft supplies."

Another person complimented the OP's work, saying, "Oh, I love the contrasts! Very pretty."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x