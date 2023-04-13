Shopper incites jealousy after sharing how they found the perfect accent for their home: ‘Going on my must-buy list’

A Reddit user has shared their latest wonderful thrift store find — a cute snail lamp that lights up an entire home.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shares two photos of their latest steal — a Tiffany-style lamp shaped like an oversized snail. The bulb is contained within the shell of the snail, which features a floral pattern with orange, purple, green, pink, turquoise, and red glass.

The user and their husband nicknamed the lamp “Slampy” — short for “snail lamp,” of course.

Similar lamps sell for as much as $150, whereas the Reddit user presumably snagged theirs for a fraction of the price.

Thrifting and buying from secondhand stores help consumers save substantially on quality goods by buying them at a small percentage of their usual price. Many thrifted products are new or like-new, so there’s not even a sacrifice in quality — it just takes a little searching to find the right deal.

By purchasing secondhand goods, you give perfectly usable items a new life by finding them a new home, thus participating in the circular economy and keeping them from wasting away in landfills.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit has become an online gathering space where users share their incredible secondhand finds. Other posts have shown off everything from vintage coats to antique furniture to rare vinyl records, saving hundreds of dollars in the process and keeping beautiful items out of the landfill.

Other users shared their excitement about the snail lamp in the comment section of the post.

“Going on my must buy list!” one user says.

“Obsessed…you (s)nailed it – good job!” another user writes.

“I found one at a thrift store a few years ago and gave it to my friend for Christmas because she loved it when she saw it at my house! She also named it Slamp,” a third user comments.

