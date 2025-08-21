Homeowner warned after sharing concerning image of dying plant: 'Is this normal?'

One gardener was puzzled by the decline of their smokebush, which appeared to be losing leaves shortly after planting.

In the r/Gardening subreddit, a user asked for advice on how to save the plant. They posted photos of the smokebush along with a more in-depth description of their issue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I just planted this smokebush 9 days ago and leaves are turning colors and some have fallen off," they wrote. "Is this normal for a smoke bush in August zone 6b? Or is it something else like transplant shock? Also I used a landscape fabric for the first time around the base to keep the surrounding grass down."

Several people gave tips to the gardener. Most of them agreed that the shrub likely didn't have enough space to grow or breathe properly.

"Looks like death by mulch volcano," one person wrote.

Mulch volcanoes have become an increasingly problematic trend in gardening. Proper mulching can help plants retain moisture, control temperature, reduce the risk of disease and weeds, and prevent soil erosion. However, mulch volcanoes, which occur when too much mulch is put at the base of a plant, restrict oxygen and create rot. Generally, mulch depth should not exceed 3 inches, according to Rutgers University.

Gardening is a great way to improve your health and get fresh produce, all while helping the environment from home. However, over-mulching can create the opposite effect because it kills your trees. Plus, it's simply wasteful, meaning you're throwing away money by using too much.

Reddit users had other suggestions for how to help the original poster's smokebush.

"Planted way, way too close to the structure and patio. Was this the Royal Purple variety? It looks it. If so, you should move it sooner than later. It will get 10-15' tall and wide," one person said. They added: "Mulch is right up to the plant, best practice is to leave some room at the base of the trunk with no mulch."

Another way to ensure your garden thrives is to rewild your yard. It requires less water and encourages the growth of native grass and plants. Not only is it a low-maintenance and cost-effective way to tend to your green space, but it also attracts essential pollinators.

