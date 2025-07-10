Homeowner warned after sharing photo of problematic landscaping issue: 'I've heard it can be bad'

Mulch volcanoes are a common landscaping issue with major consequences. One gardener went online to ensure they weren't making this dangerous mistake with their tree.

A user on the subreddit r/GardeningAustralia asked for advice on the mulch surrounding a tree in their yard.

"Just wondering if it's ok long-term for my brown mulch to touch the base of my pittosporums? I've heard it can be bad for trees although it's not really piled up that high against the base," the OP wrote.

The term mulch volcano refers to mulch piled in a mound shape around the base of a tree.

"Mulch volcanoes bury the roots of a tree and simulate it being planted too deeply. This limits the availability of oxygen and water, which can cause stem girdling roots, roots that wrap around the trunk of the tree in search of oxygen and nutrients and inevitably 'choke' the tree," Russell Tree Experts warn. "Stem girdling roots can lead to dieback, stunted growth, and delayed or shrunken leaves popping out in the spring."

The effects of mulch volcanoes can be rotting or dead trees. One lawn care expert drove around their area, locating tons of these mulch mounds and noticing the devastating effects on the plants. Another person was in dismay after seeing mulch volcanoes covering a college campus.

Commenters shared their insight.

"It's always better to leave some space around the trunk," one said. "It prevents the trunk from rotting and being attacked by bacteria, it also allows the roots to 'breathe' and water hits the root zone easier."

Another user wrote: "I was taught to make a 'donut' of mulch — i.e., leaving a hole in the middle. And definitely NOT a 'volcano.' … Looks like you've got some long overdue to be removed string around the first trunk too."

To keep your yard healthy, and positively contribute to the surrounding ecosystem, including by helping pollinators, you can rewild your yard. By planting native species as well as native groundcover, you'll lessen the need for upkeep and be a boon to your local environment.

