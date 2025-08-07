Concerned worker shares photos of frustrating landscaping mistake in office parking lot: 'Looks like a tsunami'

Mulch volcanoes may sound pretty cool, but they can cause a lot of environmental damage.

A post on the r/landscaping subreddit shared a picture of a tree with an enormous layer of mulch scooped around the base of the trunk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This technique is called a mulch volcano, and while some people may think it helps keep the area free from weeds, it actually can damage and even kill trees.

Mulching is often done to give a uniform appearance to a yard, while also improving soil health, saving water, and suppressing weeds, according to the Royal Horticultural Society. Common biodegradable mulches include compost, wood chippings, manure, and straw. Since these options all break down naturally and provide nutrients to the soil, usually, mulching is a harmless part of gardening.

However, this standard technique starts to become an issue when too much mulch is used. Not only can it be a massive waste of money on store-bought mulch, but it can also kill your lovingly tended trees.

When spread too thickly around the base of a tree, the mulch can lock moisture into the trunk, which can make it vulnerable to pests and potentially cause decay.

In hotter months, when the mulch dries out, it is much harder for moisture and oxygen to reach the roots, which essentially means that the tree can be smothered to death by mulch.

To avoid this, simply use less mulch and spread it around the trunk evenly so those roots get a chance to breathe. Another way to make your garden thrive is to switch to a natural lawn by growing pollinator-friendly native plants, such as clover or buffalo grass. Even if you can only transform a small patch of your lawn, it will save you a ton of time and money on maintenance.

One Redditor, surprised by the enormity of the mulch volcano, commented, "That looks like a tsunami of mulch."

Another helpfully added, "You want to leave the base of the tree exposed. When you're done mulching, if it looks like a donut, good. Volcano, bad."

