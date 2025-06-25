Landscape designer issues warning over seemingly innocent plant that can create gardening nightmare: 'I wish you luck'

When picking plants for your garden, there are some invasive plants that you want to avoid putting in the ground, as they could be very difficult to get rid of.

In a TikTok video, landscape designer Sara (@sarabendrick) shared the invasive plant she steers clear of.

"Whatever you do, don't plant this plant in your garden," she says. "Once these are in the ground, I wish you luck."

The plant she highlights is Equisetum hyemale, also known as horsetail. This is a "very common, very beautiful plant," she says. "People love it for its architectural look."

However, it is also "one of the most invasive plants that you can put in your garden." Horsetail has extensive roots that will spread underground, sometimes as deep as four feet, and can sprout up anywhere, even in your neighbor's yard.

"If planted directly in the ground, it can pop up all over your garden," Sara wrote in the caption. "Once it crowds out a space, it will look to continue to spread, like mint or bamboo. It's difficult to contain over time."

Instead of planting directly in the garden, Sara suggests putting it on its own in a container so it can't spread and take space from your native plants.

"I'm talking big concrete planters or separate planters if you want to plant this bad boy," she says.

Invasive plants are plants that are non-native to your specific area. According to the U.S. Forest Service, invasive plants tend to produce a lot of seed, making them very difficult to get rid of.

These plants, such as horsetail, can make it harder for your native plants to grow, taking away critical food for local wildlife and pollinators. It can also make it harder for you to tend your garden, forcing you to spend more money on maintenance.

By avoiding invasive species and planting native plants, you can help provide food for pollinators, which protects our own food supply. You can also save money by spending less on water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The National Wildlife Federation has a native plant finder so you can tell what plants are fine to put in your yard and avoid harmful invasive species like horsetail.

TikTokers shared their thoughts on horsetail in the comments.

"Kinda looks like bamboo," one commenter said. Bamboo is another invasive plant that can be hard to get rid of once it is in the ground.

"Thanks for letting me know," another wrote. "I will stay away from this one."

Another user found a resourceful way to get rid of it.

"I drink it as a tea," they said. "It's good for you." According to Healthline, horsetail has potential benefits for hair, skin, and nail health. However, it does have potential side effects — for instance, people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have kidney disease shouldn't consume it — so consult with a health care professional if you're unsure whether you should incorporate horsetail into your diet.

