Woman shares simple technique for reviving wooden utensils and cutting boards: ‘Making it last as long as possible’

Tired of smelly kitchen tools but don’t want them to end up in a landfill? There’s a hack for that!

The scoop

Lauren Bash (@relauren) wants our beloved kitchen tools to last. On Instagram, the climate activist showed her 150,000-plus followers how she uses non-petroleum-based products to preserve her wooden spoons and cutting boards “in the spirit of taking care of what we have and making it last as long as possible.”

Lauren starts by sprinkling baking soda directly onto her wooden boards “to help deodorize [them] a bit.” (This is especially helpful after cutting onions.) Next, she sprinkles salt, then cuts a lemon and uses it as a sponge. For the spoons and other tools, she just uses baking soda and gives them a good scrub. She then rinses everything thoroughly and lets the items air-dry overnight.

The next day, Lauren applies a plant-based wood oil made from fractionated coconut oil, as mineral oil often used for wood finishes is derived from fossil fuels. The oil soaks into the dry wood, protecting the surface — and making it glossy like new.

How it’s helping

Deep cleaning wooden kitchen tools saves money by helping them last longer. The baking soda and lemon work together as a homemade scouring powder to remove grime that can degrade the wood over time. Lauren’s tip to air-dry prevents warping.

Applying wood oil further protects wooden spoons and cutting boards, which would get damaged in the dishwasher. “One of the top tips for caring for your wooden kitchen essentials is to AVOID THE DISHWASHER at all costs,” Lauren says. “It can cause them to splinter and crack, which are perfect spots for bacteria and mold to thrive.”

Using kitchen staples instead of rushing to the store to buy chemical-laden cleaners saves money while keeping plastic out of landfills. Beyond Lauren’s hack, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can save money and reduce plastic usage around the home while being just as effective and often safer.

What everyone’s saying

Lauren’s creative hack offers a gentle reminder that with a little care, we can curb needless consumption. Her followers agree that by channeling the spirit of making-do, many usable wooden spoons can stay out of landfills.

“Never really thought about caring for my wooden spoons, I guess that was a “duh” moment for me… gotta go care for my stuff!” one Instagrammer confessed.

Others commend Lauren for using products that don’t incorporate fossil fuels: “Learning mineral oil comes from petroleum made me sad but glad there are more sustainable options out there!”

