Gardener warned after sharing photos of mystery plant in yard: 'I can confirm from repeated experience'

"Get rid of it now."

Spotting a new plant popping up can be exciting, unless you suspect it might be an invasive species. That's what happened to one Reddit user who posted photos of a pink-flowered weed.

The original poster shared pictures on the r/PlantIdentification subreddit of what appeared to be knotweed or smartweed and asked, "Is it invasive?" The plant was growing near their property.

Identifying these weeds can be tricky. As one commenter pointed out, "Difficult to identify a species without basically dissecting the thing." Another user suggested it might be long-bristle smartweed (Persicaria longiseta), an Asian native that's become invasive in North America.

They explained that precise identification often requires a close examination of the stem sheaths. Sometimes, features like a dark "thumbprint" mark on the leaf can help identify Lady's Thumb (Persicaria maculosa), another common smartweed originally from Eurasia. Pennsylvania smartweed (Persicaria pensylvanica), also called pinkweed, tends to look more "gangly" with different flower heads.

Dealing with invasive plants is a nightmare for homeowners. They can spread aggressively and harm the local environment by outcompeting native plants. One homeowner detailed a three-year battle with invasive thistles that just kept getting worse. Another resident shared concerns about Japanese knotweed, nicknamed "the Godzilla of invasive plants," creeping toward their property line.

Choosing native plants for your yard is a much better way to go. They save you time and money because they require less maintenance and water. Plus, native plants create a healthy habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential for protecting our food supply. Planting natives can even attract cool wildlife, like the graceful heron one homeowner spotted visiting their U.K. garden.

Swapping your traditional lawn for eco-friendly options like clover, buffalo grass, native gardens, or even xeriscaping can make a big difference. You don't have to redo the whole yard; even replacing a small part helps. Information on how to rewild your yard effectively is readily available.

Commenters on the Reddit thread confirmed the plant was indeed invasive.

"I can confirm from repeated experience that it also effectively penetrates and establishes in otherwise pristine native plant communities. It's a major pest," one warned.

Another expressed surprise: "Really, it's invasive? It's been around my whole life, I assumed it was a normal weed. ... Huh, good to know."

The original poster seemed convinced: "Will get rid of it now."

