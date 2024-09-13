Homeowner seeks advice after discovering invasive plant near property: 'You're going to have a huge problem'

They can wreak havoc on an entire ecosystem and be difficult to get rid of.

A weed nicknamed "the Godzilla of invasive plants" seems almost indestructible. When one Redditor discovered Japanese knotweed growing right outside their property lines, they took to the internet for help.

Reaching out in the r/InvasiveSpecies subreddit, the original poster shared several photos and asked: "Time to worry?"

The OP explained that the knotweed is growing along a strip of unmaintained land about 30 to 50 meters from their property. The first photo shows just how close the OP's mailbox is to the thriving menace.

After explaining that they just learned how invasive Japanese knotweed is, the Redditor said: "Wondering how fast this stuff spreads? Should I be worried now? In 5 years?"

Other users commented that action needs to be taken immediately. According to the National Park Service, knotweed can wipe out all other surrounding plant life, starting a devastating chain of events that can even lead to wildlife vacating the area.

These are actually common dangers of many invasive species. They can wreak havoc on an entire ecosystem and be difficult to get rid of. Many homeowners have experienced the headache of trying for years to fully remove them.

Invasive species threaten the native plants around them, and native species are a critical element of any ecosystem. Pollinators, which help protect our food supply, love to visit native plants.

Homeowners can get a lot of benefits from installing native plants and rewilding their yards. Native species require less labor and maintenance, saving both time and money. They also need less water, leading to lower water bills for homeowners.

Some eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscape options include xeriscaping and installing a native garden. Switching to a natural lawn by replacing invasive grass with clover or buffalo grass can also help save both time and money.

Homeowners who try even a partial lawn replacement will reap these rewards, too.

Commenters on the Reddit post were eager to share their advice with the OP. One user wrote: "I would definitely consider spraying, or you're going to have a huge problem in the future."

Another Redditor warned: "That patch looks like it has been mowed regularly, which can speed up the spread."

One user shared their experience, saying: "I have been dealing with it for 4 years, and it literally gives me nightmares. It needs to go!"

