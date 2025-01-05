Homeowner shares honest review after putting electric lawn equipment to the test: 'I've had this for two years'

"Used it to blow leaves, blow off the patio, clean things out."

Gas-powered yard equipment — such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws — is a shockingly large source of air pollution. Luckily, electric alternatives exist, and one YouTuber is on a mission to review them all.

The latest electric appliance to be evaluated by YoloReviews (@yoloreviews) is the Skil 40-volt battery-powered leaf blower.

"So I've had this for two years and used it to blow leaves, blow off the patio, clean things out, and I have loved it," YoloReviews said. "I haven't had a single issue in two years, and one of the things I like best about this is that there's no gas you have to use."

Not having to deal with gasoline can save you a lot of hassle, stop you from exposing yourself to hazardous fumes, and make the air you breathe cleaner for you and everyone in your immediate vicinity while you're engaged in yard work.

It also makes a big difference for the planet.

While air pollution-producing devices such as cars are regulated in terms of how much pollution they can produce, yard equipment is not, and it operates incredibly inefficiently as a result. According to calculations by the Environmental Protection Agency, using a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces as much planet-overheating air pollution as driving a car 350 miles — a statistic that would likely shock almost any yard care enthusiast.

The problem is so acute that some cities have even started to consider banning gas-powered yard equipment in an attempt to improve air quality.

YoloReviews' viewers seemed open to considering electric yard equipment based on his assessment.

"I've got a old Stihl BG75 blower over 20yrs old that is finally getting a little hard to start. I'll probably get 1 of these for my quick blow cleanup jobs. It seems the best for the money & comes with battery & charger," wrote one commenter.

