Frugal shopper shares photo of high-value appliance found at local thrift store: 'That's so awesome'

Those in the know understand that thrift shops and yard sales are some of the best places to find craft supplies. You can find everything from yarn to Cricut machines. One crafter found a tool they had been searching high and low for.

Sharing their find with the Reddit r/ThriftStoreHauls community, one shopper revealed they found a well-known brand of sewing machine for a fraction of the price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've been searching for a sewing machine for months!" the original poster wrote. "Finally found an amazing Singer machine in great shape for only $30!"

The post includes a photo of their thrifted machine, including the $30 price tag. They also included a picture of the cost of a brand-new machine in the same model that retails for $229.99. There are some similar used Singer machines on eBay selling for around $100, highlighting the specialness of the OP's thrifting find.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

According to Statista, the average American crafter spends around $60 a month on supplies. However, the OP's deal isn't outside of the norm, as many thrifters have shared in the past, and choosing to buy home goods or craft supplies secondhand is an economical way to try out a new hobby. While you can check out your local thrift shop or yard sale, there are also specialized secondhand stores that focus solely on crafts.

The savings don't have to stop there, either. Not only did this person save money on their new sewing machine, but they also can now fix their damaged clothing, extending the items' life and keeping them out of landfills, where they'd release planet-warming gases like methane. In fact, repairing just a small fraction of your clothing can save you more than $100 a year, while thrifting even half of the time could put another $100 back into your wallet annually.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Supportive thrift shoppers were thrilled for this crafter.

"Excellent job!" one person said. "That's a great deal and you'll save lots of money being able to sew and repair things."

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That's so awesome! Looks like a great little machine! I have a Singer and I love it," commented another.

Someone else wrote: "Congrats! That's a terrific find! I bet there are a lot of useful tutorials specific to this machine on YouTube if you need them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.