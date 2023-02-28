Redditor’s viral photo shows why you should always visit the thrift store before starting a new hobby: ‘Fantastic score’

If you’re feeling guilty about all the TV you’re binge-watching during the winter, you may be on the lookout for a hobby you’re able to do from the comfort of your armchair. But getting started with a new pastime can be expensive, especially if you have to buy all new equipment.

One Reddit user solved that problem by picking up supplies from a thrift store for a fraction of the price.

In this viral thread on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one user scored a pile of yarn for a discounted price. Each skein generally retails for about $25 to $35, but the thrift store was selling them for just $4 each.

Once you’ve made the choice to get crafty, thrift stores can be a great place to find supplies. Thrift stores often have a large selection of items that can be repurposed and used for crafting, such as fabric, yarn, frames, and household items.

And, because thrift stores often sell items at a significantly reduced price compared to retail stores, you can find high-quality supplies at a fraction of the cost.

This kind of shopping is good for the planet, too. Thrift stores help promote a circular economy because they keep items in use for a longer period of time, rather than allowing them to end up in a landfill. The circular economy is based on the principle of reducing waste and maximizing the use of resources by keeping materials and products in use for as long as possible. By promoting the reuse and repurposing of existing items, thrift stores are helping to create a more sustainable and resilient economy.

Commenters on this post were in awe of the find, with one commenting on the yarn type, writing, “Malabrigo for $4? Yes, please!”.

Another chimes in saying, “The really colorful ones are to die for! Great finds!”.

One user comments, “Fantastic score! The multicolor yarns are absolutely amazing.”

With these kinds of savings, picking up a new hobby feels easier than ever. Nothing goes with cold winter nights and episodes of HBO’s “The Last of Us” like the clicking of knitting needles. Handmade scarves, here we come!

